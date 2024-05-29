Maharshi Valmiki corporation employee's residence searched in Bengaluru; evidence collected

The Crime Investigation Department on Wednesday inspected Maharshi Valmiki corporation employee Chandrasekaran's residence after he died by suicide at his residence in Shivamogga. Maharshi Valmiki corporation employee's residence searched; evidence collected(PTI File Photo)

Chandrasekaran's bag was found during evidence verification. A pen drive, laptop, and other items were found in the bag. His wife Kavitha said that the name of MD Padmanabhan of Valmiki Corporation was on the pen drive.

The family members asked what was in the pen drive, but the officers did not show it. Officers informed that they had to come to the police station after half an hour to sign the confiscated items.

The family members of Chandrasekaran said that this action of the authorities raised suspicion.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the Home Minister and Chief Minister have already ordered for an inquiry and whoever may have done this, will be punished.

"We have got the death note. The Home Minister and Chief Minister have already ordered an inquiry, and we have taken it seriously to investigate it. Whoever may have done this, will be punished," he said.

Chandrasekaran (45), a resident of the Kenchappa colony of Vinobanagar was an officer of Maharishi Valmiki Development Corporation and was working in Bengaluru Office.

Chandrasekaran allegedly wrote a six-page suicide note before dying suicide on Sunday evening. He also mentioned the names of three officials in the death note and revealed the secret of multi-crore corruption. A case has been registered in this regard in Vinobanagar police station.

"My death was caused by the corporation officials. The Managing Director of the Corporation, JG Padmanabha, Account Manager Parasuram Durgannavar, Union Bank Chief Manager Suchismitha. Valmiki has illegally looted ₹80 to 85 crores from the corporation's grant. I have no part in this affair. But under the pressure of work, it was my mistake not to get the checkbook of the said account and not to close the cash book. I am not responsible for this scam. So take action against the guilty officials", Chandrasekaran wrote in his death note.

Chandrasekaran's suicide has led to a loud political row in the state with the BJP targeting the state government.

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra demanded a transparent investigation into the officer's death.

"The reported suicide of an official involved in a massive corruption scandal worth ₹187 crore in the Valmiki Development Corporation has revealed the true face of rampant corruption in the state @INCKarnataka government. Projects are being made only for commission business and the development works are rusting. It is not known how many more lives will be lost because of this commission's vicious cycle," he posted on X.

"It is a tragic misfortune that Congress leaders who make long speeches about the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes have taken the leadership of the corruption and corruption going on in the name of Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department Minister @BNagendraINC should be dismissed from the cabinet immediately. I demand a transparent investigation into the officer's death," the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister B. Nagendra said that the action will be taken based on the CID and FSL report. (ANI)