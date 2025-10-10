Malayalis rejoice as Bengaluru-Ernakulam train service gets green light for November

The announcement of a new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru to Ernakulam in Kerala via Thrissur and Palakkad has sparked widespread appreciation and excitement among travellers, especially the large Malayali workforce based in the tech capital of India. The Vande Bharat service between Bengaluru and Ernakulam aims to benefit IT professionals and commuters traveling between Kerala and Karnataka. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The news was confirmed by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP State President in Kerala, who expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the much-awaited service. The train is expected to start operations by mid-November.

"Bengaluru employs a large number of Malayalis, especially in the IT sector. For a long time, there has been a strong demand for more train services from Kerala to Bengaluru. This new Vande Bharat service will be a great relief for Malayalis traveling to Bengaluru," said Chandrasekhar in an X post.