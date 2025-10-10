Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Malayalis rejoice as Bengaluru-Ernakulam train service gets green light for November

    New Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Ernakulam in Kerala is all set to launch in November, exciting the Malayali population in the tech hub.

    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 1:29 PM IST
    By Yamini C S, Bengaluru
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The announcement of a new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru to Ernakulam in Kerala via Thrissur and Palakkad has sparked widespread appreciation and excitement among travellers, especially the large Malayali workforce based in the tech capital of India.

    The Vande Bharat service between Bengaluru and Ernakulam aims to benefit IT professionals and commuters traveling between Kerala and Karnataka. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
    The Vande Bharat service between Bengaluru and Ernakulam aims to benefit IT professionals and commuters traveling between Kerala and Karnataka. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

    The news was confirmed by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP State President in Kerala, who expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the much-awaited service. The train is expected to start operations by mid-November.

    ALSO READ | Railways authorities reinstate Vande Bharat between Bengaluru and Hyderabad on Fridays after public outcry: Report

    "Bengaluru employs a large number of Malayalis, especially in the IT sector. For a long time, there has been a strong demand for more train services from Kerala to Bengaluru. This new Vande Bharat service will be a great relief for Malayalis traveling to Bengaluru," said Chandrasekhar in an X post.

    He also revealed that the request had been taken up with the Railway Minister a month ago, and lauded the swift response from the Central Government.

    Ashwini Vaishnaw also posted the announcement of the train, writing, “Glad to share that @RajeevRC_X Ji’s proposal for Vande Bharat Express between Ernakulam & Bengaluru has been considered and is set to launch by mid-November.”

    ALSO READ | ‘Tried to hit me’: Bengaluru woman shares ordeal with auto driver after cancelling Uber ride

    Social media applauds move

    Online platforms have seen a flood of positive reactions, particularly from Malayalis who frequently travel between the two states.

    A post on Reddit announcing the train said, “New Vande Bharat service for Kerala allotted. Ernakulam - Bengaluru sector to commence from November.” Comments by social media users said "Finally, yes," and “Thank the lord.”

    ALSO READ | Couple burn to death in Bengaluru hotel, cause for fire unknown: Report

    Demand for the route seemed to be strong, with a user posting, “@AshwiniVaishnaw, thank you sir, request you to please extend it till Trivandrum, this will connect both IT hubs of Karnataka and Kerala and will be a boon to IT industry and IT families running between these destinations.”

    “This will also help commuters travelling to Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Selam from Palakkad and Thrissur,” another user commented.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Malayalis Rejoice As Bengaluru-Ernakulam Train Service Gets Green Light For November
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes