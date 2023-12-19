A man was allegedly kidnapped and thrashed at Chalageri village in Ranebennur taluk of this district after his brother-in-law eloped with a girl, police said on Tuesday. The girl’s family had fixed her wedding for December 22 against her will. Man allegedly kidnapped, thrashed after brother-in-law elopes with girl

Her boyfriend and his family had also approached her family with a marriage proposal but they did not agree to it. But the couple went ahead and eloped on December 15, they said. Following the incident, the girl's family suspected that the boy's parents and relatives were supporting him. The girl’s family approached Ranebennur Rural police station but were reluctant to file a complaint initially. Later, they approached a local leader who advised both the families to first trace the couple and settle the matter later, police said, adding, the couple’s phones are switched off and they have not been traced yet. According to police, the girl’s brother and his friends went to Prashant’s house on Monday evening and questioned him about the couple’s whereabouts and why he could not trace his brother-in-law yet. He told them that he did not know where the couple was and that their mobile phones were switched off.

They called him to the police station for an explanation but when he refused to go along with them, a heated argument ensued between the two parties which led to a scuffle. Thereafter, they allegedly forcefully pushed him into their car and took him to their village, Chalageri, where they again thrashed him, and later to Ranebennur Rural police station. Prashant’s family then informed the Halageri police Station about his alleged kidnapping. In the scuffle, Prashant sustained minor injuries and was immediately given treatment, a senior police officer said. Based on Prashant’s complaint, a case of kidnapping was registered at Halageri police station against the girl's family members for allegedly thrashing and abducting him.

Meanwhile, the girl's family also lodged a complaint at Ranebennur Rural police station about their daughter’s alleged kidnapping, he said. “They both are major and are in a relationship. Their mobile phones are switched off but we are making all efforts to trace them,” he added.