Mapping Basavanagudi’s square central park
One of the great pleasures of growing up in the 20th century was poring over large atlases and foldout maps at the dining table and discovering cities and towns with exotic names that you had no hope of ever visiting but complete creative freedom to conjure up, in any fashion you desired, in your head. That joy is denied to us in the age of Google maps, when you can see, at a click, that Woolloomooloo and Woonsocket are just regular old towns, with not much to differentiate them from any other. And with Google Street View coming to India this past week, we are all in great danger of zooming further and further in and entirely losing sight of the big picture.
That’s what makes this is a good time to take a zoomed-out view – on Google maps, if you must – at the street-grid pattern of one of the oldest Bengaluru neighbourhoods, Basavanagudi. Set up on a war footing in the aftermath of the plague epidemic that swept through Bengaluru in the mid- to late-1890s, Basavanagudi (literally, Basava’s Temple), named for the giant monolithic Nandi that, from its shrine on a hill, presided over the new suburb’s western end, was designed very differently from its slightly older neighbour, Chamarajpet, a neat, compact grid of (long) east-west and (short) north-south streets.
For one thing, the houses here were set much further apart – the plague had brought home sound lessons on the dangers of overcrowding and the benefits of good ventilation. For another, in what was perhaps a Europe-inspired deviation from convention, Basavanagudi was built around a large central square with circles at its vertices – going clockwise from the north-western vertex, they are Tagore Circle, Madhavrao Circle, Armugam Circle and Nettakallappa Circle – from which diagonal roads radiated. Since 1941, that 23-acre ‘square’ has been beloved to Basavanagudi residents as the lush, tree-filled MN Krishna Rao Park.
The man who would in the future be hailed as Rajakarya Prasakta Dewan Bahadur Sir MN Krishna Rao was only in his early twenties when the blueprint for Basavanagudi was being drawn up, but already a rising star in the finance department of the Mysore government. Accordingly, when the government offered plots in the new extension to its employees, the young man snapped one up, and had his home all built and ready by November 1907. Only the third house to come up in Basavanagudi, the stately 115-year-old building, built on a 19,500 sq ft plot, has sustained generations of Rao’s descendants, and still stands on the Kanakapura Road, very close to the park that carries his name.
Over the next two decades, Krishna Rao’s rise continued unabated. When Sir Mirza Ismail was appointed Dewan of Mysore in 1926, he had Rao, who was famous (and often infamous) for his unshakeable integrity, as his finance minister. When Sir Mirza travelled to England in 1930 as the Maharaja’s representative at the first Round Table Conference, it was Krishna Rao who filled in as acting Dewan.
It wasn’t the many achievements of its famous resident, however, that prompted Basavangudi to name its erstwhile public square after him. It was a mark of gratitude for the man, who, contending that there were too few spaces in the city for women and children, donated the princely sum of ₹20,000 for the square to be turned into a park exclusively for them, and another ₹15,000 for the construction of the pavilion at the centre of it. Today, the park is open to all ages and genders, and the Krishna Rao Pavilion, which once hosted all manner of cultural programmes, serves as a public library.
(Roopa Pai is a writer who has carried on a longtime love affair with her hometown Bengaluru)
Two women arrested for trying to sell newborn girl for ₹4.5 lakh
Mumbai: A 15-day-old baby girl was rescued by the police from two women, who allegedly tried selling the newborn for ₹4.5 lakh. The accused, identified as a resident of Worli, 35, Julia Fernandez, and Shabana Shaikh, 30, who lives in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi were arrested on Sunday. As per the telephonic conversation, the accused agreed to meet them at a nursing home at Sion Koliwada.
Four held for circulating fake currency worth lakhs
Mumbai: The police has arrested an out-of-work road contractor and three others for allegedly printing counterfeit Indian currency and circulating them in the city. A colour printer, high-quality bond paper, several colour inks and a cutting machine were seized from the accused in Karnataka. The police on July 14 arrested the accused from the flower market near Dadar railway station after a shopkeeper alerted them about his attempts to circulate fake notes.
ED suppressed vital information in land case, Nawab Malik tells court
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik's lawyer on Monday accused the Enforcement Directorate of suppressing a vital document, stating that the power of attorney, which is at the centre of the money laundering case, was actually authenticated by the owner of the property, owner Munira Plumber, before the sub-registrar at Andheri in 1999.
10 owners booked for illegal rental of villas in Lonavla
The Lonavla city police between July 29 and July 31 have booked ten villa owners under Section 188 of IPC for renting out their property to tourists without requisite permission. The Lonavla Municipal Council has appealed to owners to not rent villas without checking safety measures. Owners need Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation licence to rent their property. On July 13, a two-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a private bungalow in Lonavla.
Despite NGT order, 42 sea walls proposed across state coast, including Mumbai
Mumbai: Despite clear directions from the National Green Tribunal to all coastal states in April this year, to halt further construction of anti-erosion bunds and sea walls, the Maharashtra Public Works Department has put forward 22 proposals before the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority to build 42 sea walls across the state coastline, including at Gorai and Madh in Mumbai. The proposals will be considered in the MCZMA's next meeting on August 5.
