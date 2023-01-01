Massive crowd, packed streets as Bengaluru marks New Year. Watch

Celebrations spilled to streets, quite literally, in Bengaluru, which saw huge crowds in many areas including Brigade Road, Church Street and Koramangala on New Year's eve. A massive police deployment was also observed to prevent law and order issues amid the revelry.

CK Baba, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Bengaluru South East Division, shared visuals of massive crowds from the 5th block of Koramangala and wrote, “Amidst all the celebrations. A swelling crowd, Jubilant and joyous, we steadfastly remain on duty. Responsible and always alert. Maintaining peace and order.”

Maintaining peace and order

In a few areas, the Bengaluru Police reportedly resorted to lathi charge in order to control the crowds. A clip of cops roughing up the crowds late at night was shared by news agency ANI. According to the report, police used the force to disperse the crowd after it went out of control.

Karnataka: Bengaluru police lathi-charged to disperse the huge crowd after it went out of control.

On Friday, Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy had announced that a total of 8,500 police personnel will be deployed in the city on New Year night. "For the New Year in Bengaluru, a total of 8,500 police personnel and officials have been deployed for maintenance of law and order, other than this the entire staff and officials of the traffic division will be on duty," Reddy said.

The Bengaluru Police also emphasized on curbing noise levels in the city by prescribing a decibel limit with stipulated timings on the New Year night. Frequent drunk and drive checks were also organized across the tech capital to avoid the accidents on the New Year eve.

