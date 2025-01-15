Massive fire at Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre, startups report damages worth 110 crore

A massive fire broke out at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) on Tuesday morning, causing extensive damage but resulting in no casualties. The BBC, an initiative of the Government of Karnataka, is located in Bengaluru’s Electronic City.(X/Priyank Kharge)

The BBC, an initiative of the Government of Karnataka, is located in Bengaluru’s Electronic City and serves as a hub for biotech startups.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge wrote on X, “It is heartbreaking to witness years of hard work and dedication by our entrepreneurs reduced to ashes. I want to reassure them that the government stands firmly by their side and will do everything we can to support them in rebuilding and bouncing back.”

Cause of the fire

According to PTI report, the fire originated on the second floor of the facility due to the improper management of flammable solvents in a laboratory. The startups housed at BBC had previously been advised against storing large quantities of inflammable chemicals in their labs, with a separate open storage area designated for such materials, the report added.

The fire quickly spread through the building, exacerbated by interconnected HVAC systems. The second floor, which was recently refurbished to accommodate additional startups, was completely gutted. The first and ground floors also sustained extensive damage, the Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology confirmed.

Losses between ₹ 80 crore and ₹ 110 crore

The estimated financial loss is staggering, with startups reporting damages between ₹80 crore and ₹110 crore, the PTI report further added. The BBC itself incurred losses of approximately ₹42 crore. Critical common infrastructure, including the Bangalore Bio Bank, Cleanroom facility, Flow Cytometry units, and HVAC systems, was severely affected.

Startups operating within the facility bore the brunt of the destruction. Key companies affected include Fermbox, Phyxx 44, Ajitha Prodrug, Galore Tx, Ikesia, and Immunitas, which collectively lost multiple labs. Others, such as Atrimed Pharma, 4basecare, Anabio, Anava Bio, Pandorium, Oxonexe, Presude Lifesciences, and Zhichu, also reported significant losses.

The BBC and its stakeholders now face a challenging recovery process as they assess the damage and plan for rebuilding the facility to support innovation once more.

