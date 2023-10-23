‘My luckiest day’: Ex-CM Bommai after PM Modi's call over heart surgery

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned him and inquired about his health, calling it his luckiest day. The senior BJP leader recently underwent a heart surgery, and is currently recovering at a private hospital. Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar met former CM and BJP leader Basavaraj S Bommai who underwent a heart surgery. (ANI Photo)(DK Shivakumar twitter)

Bommai thanked PM Modi for calling him about the surgery and said his concern and wishes have boosted his confidence. The Lingayat leader vowed to return soon and continue serving people.

Bommai underwent a Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) surgery at Fortis hospital, and has had several leaders including incumbent chief minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and state Home Minister G Parameshwara visit him.

"Shubha Ashtami Day, it's my luckiest day. My hearty thanks to our beloved Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi for calling me to inquire about my health while taking rest in hospital. Your concern and wishes have increased by self confidence. I will get well soon and return to serve people," Bommai posted on microblogging social media site 'X', formerly Twitter.

Doctors have said he is recovering well and that he is expected to regain full functionality in just a couple of weeks, according to news agency PTI.

