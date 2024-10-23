Nadda, Prahlad Joshi requested to give JD(S) ticket to Yogeshwar in Channapatna for by polls: HD Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) state chief and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi have requested him to give the JD(S) ticket to BJP leader CP Yogeshwar for Channapatna by-polls but Congress leaders are ready to "welcome" him. Channapatna will go for by-polls on November 13. The seat fell vacant after the election of its representative, Kumaraswamy, to Lok Sabha from the Mandya parliamentary segment.

Kumaraswamy had defeated Yogeshwar in last year's assembly polls. Yogeshwar, who resigned as BJP MLC on Monday, has hinted that he may run as an independent candidate from the seat.

Speaking with reporters after a meeting with Channapatna workers and leaders, Kumaraswamy stated that he understands the sentiments of the Channapatna workers. "There is confusion among local BJP leaders. There are still three days left. I will make a decision considering all developments", he said.

"Since morning, all Congress leaders have been giving statements one after the other, welcoming Yogeshwar if he joins the Congress party. Three days ago, Nadda presented a proposal in front of me. He had asked to give the B form from the JD(S) party to Yogeshwar. We had decided to respect his words. I had also discussed this matter at the party platform", Kumaraswamy answered in response to a question.

"Earlier, Yogeshwar used to say he would contest on a ticket from any party. Then he changed his stance. Now he is saying he will contest from the BJP or as an independent. The Congress leaders have already lined up to welcome him. Prahlad Joshi called to request that a ticket be given to Yogeshwar. Nadda also called and said that Yogeshwar should contest from JDS. If Congress leaders are watching, they are ready to welcome Yogeshwar. What should I do?" Kumaraswamy questioned.

Yogeshwar was the former tourism minister under the BS Yediyurappa-led cabinet.

"I am contesting the upcoming assembly election I hadn't decided about joining another party but thinking of contesting as an independent candidate. As the bye-election comes some rumors start to spread I don't have such intentions but what happens tomorrow I don't know," he said in a statement on Monday after resigning as MLC.

He also appealed to Kumaraswamy to give him a chance to contest the by-polls.

"I request through your medium of media to the high command (BJP) to give chance to contest bye-election. I have been working for the party for so many years and appeal to Kumaraswamy to give me a chance," he said.

(ANI)