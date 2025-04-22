'Need a resurvey': Veteran Congress leader slams Karnataka caste survey report as 'unscientific'

Veteran Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily has raised serious concerns about the credibility of the state’s long-delayed caste survey, arguing that only a new, scientifically conducted study can reflect the true socio-economic and caste composition of Karnataka’s population. Congress leader Veerappa Moily. (ANI)

Speaking to The New Indian Express in an interview, Moily said the data from the 2015 survey, carried out by the Kantharaj Commission, was outdated, unscientific, and potentially divisive. “There is a need for a resurvey,” he said. “We will get an accurate figure only through a fresh survey. Else, the people will dispute the numbers.”

The leak of key details from the report, which remains officially unreleased, has triggered political and public outrage. Prominent caste groups like Lingayats and Vokkaligas are reportedly shown to have significantly smaller populations than previously believed, leading to friction within the Congress and demands for clarification.

Moily warned that the data, if implemented as is, could polarise society and threaten social cohesion. He cited inconsistencies in the reported rise in Muslim population, claimed to be 4 per cent to 6 per cent higher, while several most-backward groups appear underrepresented. “That’s why there is a doubt that the survey was not done scientifically,” he said according to the publication.

He also questioned how the Lingayat population could have declined since the Chinnappa Reddy Commission’s report during his own tenure in 1992. “Ideally, the numbers should only go up,” he added.

With mounting pressure, a recent cabinet meeting ended without consensus, and the government is expected to revisit the issue on May 2. Moily indicated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet was deliberating on a more acceptable and reliable version of the report, especially with many ministers representing backward and most-backward sections.

‘Most scientific’

Terming the caste census as a "most scientific" exercise, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on said the cabinet will take a decision on its implementation after hearing opinion of all the Ministers.

His comments come amidst opposition to the survey report from various sections of the society calling it "unscientific". They have demanded that it be rejected, and a fresh survey be conducted.

A special cabinet meeting convened to deliberate on the caste census report on last week had ended inconclusive, reportedly amid internal differences within the government.

