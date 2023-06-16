New eight car Vande Bharat Express arrives at Bengaluru's KSR station. Details

As Karnataka is all set to see another Vande Bharat Express, the brand new eight car Vande Bharat Express train set has reached Bengaluru’s Krantivira Sangoli Rayanna (KSR) station from Chennai’s Integrated Coach Factory on Thursday. Though the official announcement is awaited, the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dharwad is likely to be inaugurated on June 26 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. New Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru.

On Friday, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan took to Twitter and wrote, “The arrival of the brand-new Vande Bharat Express train in KSR Bengaluru sets the stage for the launch of Karnataka's second high-speed train, connecting Bengaluru and Hubballi - Dharwad.”

According to a report in Money Control, the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dharwad will be operated on all days, except Tuesdays. The train service will begin from Yeswantpur railway station in Bengaluru and it will stop only at Davangere in the route. The travel time between Bengaluru and Hubballi -Dharwad in Vande Bharat train is said to be roughly seven hours, which otherwise takes nine to ten hours in other trains.

This is the second Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka, after the Chennai – Bengaluru – Mysuru train which was launched in November last year by the Prime Minister. It was the first Vande Bharat Express for southern India.