New electric buses on Bengaluru roads. Here are some interesting things to know
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced 300 electric buses, which have been dedicated to the "citizens of the city" by the state government. Five bus routes have been identified to run these newly introduced electric buses. These electric buses will run between Kempegowda Bus Station to Vidyaranyapura, Shivajinagar to Yelahanka, Yelahanka to Kengeri, Kempegowda Bus Station to Yelahanka Satellite town and Hebbal to Central Silk Board.
Here are a few interesting facts about these newly introduced electric buses.
1. Marking the 75th Independence Day of the country, a total of 75 buses are initially introduced by the BMTC on Sunday morning. On August 15 this year, BMTC will complete 25 years of formation and all Bengaluru commuters can travel in BMTC buses for free on the day.
2. For each electric bus, the government of India funded Rs. 55 lakh and the state government funded ₹33.33 lakh.
3. The buses, which are not air-conditioned, are 12 meter long with the seating capacity of 40 people excluding the driver.
4. The buses also have the wheel chairs facility, which is also electrically operated. This facility is for physically challenged commuters of Bengaluru who board buses regularly.
5. The buses are installed with vehicle tracking units, CCTV cameras, LED lights and emergency panic buttons for the safety of commuters.
6. The electric buses will operate for 150 km after being charged, and 75 kilometers can be covered by providing “opportunity charging," according to a statement.
7. Kempegowda Bus Station, Yeshwanthpur depot, Kengeri depot, and Central Silk Board Bus stations will have the facility for charging of these buses
Various events to mark I-Day in U.P. capital
The state government is all set to celebrate the 75th Independence Day with fervour on Monday. The main function will be held between the Vidha Bhavan and the Lok Bhavan. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will unfurl the national flag at the function. Preparations for the special event were in full swing on Sunday. Honouring India's culture This year's Independence Day is special as India is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
Nation turns 75: Pune’s magnificent contribution to India’s freedom struggle
Pune as a city may be changing along with the times, making way for two tier flyovers, metro and high-rise buildings, but as India celebrates its 75th year of independence, this once quite place played a major role in the freedom struggle. Areas like Ganeshkhind road, Sadashiv peth, Narayan peth, Deccan are witness to the beginning of the freedom struggle.
Dawn of a new era: Charting Pune’s journey as nation turns 75
As the country gears up for the 75th anniversary of its Independence, Pune, the state's cultural capital, has borne witness to a fascinating period of the freedom struggle, and also a boom post-independence. In 1942, it was only panic and fear that enforced the city as places liked Vishakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Colombo were bombed in the first week of April 1942 after World War II broke out. The fear, clearly over taking everything else.
U.P. CM Yogi, dy CMs take part in silent march highlighting partition pain
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak besides Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh participated in a silent march from the Lok Bhawan to the GPO in Lucknow on Sunday. The silent march was taken out to highlight the horrors of partition. The Bharatiya Janata Party has named the occasion 'Vibhajan vibhishika smriti diwas (horrors of partition remembrance day).'
Over 1L to sing national anthem at RamgarhTal in Gkp on I-Day
Lucknow: Over one lakh people will assemble at Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur on Independence Day to sing the national anthem. The people were urged to carry the national flag while assembling near the Ramgarh Tal, Vice chairman, Gorakhpur Development Authority, Prem Ranjan Singh said. The national anthem will be sung at 6 pm on Monday. The Air Force band will play patriotic songs. The Ramgarh Tal and Digvijay Nath Park have been decorated with colourful lights.
