New electric buses on Bengaluru roads. Here are some interesting things to know

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced 300 electric buses, which have been dedicated to the "citizens of the city" by the state government. Five bus routes have been identified to run these newly introduced electric buses. These electric buses will run between Kempegowda Bus Station to Vidyaranyapura, Shivajinagar to Yelahanka, Yelahanka to Kengeri, Kempegowda Bus Station to Yelahanka Satellite town and Hebbal to Central Silk Board.

Here are a few interesting facts about these newly introduced electric buses.

1. Marking the 75th Independence Day of the country, a total of 75 buses are initially introduced by the BMTC on Sunday morning. On August 15 this year, BMTC will complete 25 years of formation and all Bengaluru commuters can travel in BMTC buses for free on the day.

2. For each electric bus, the government of India funded Rs. 55 lakh and the state government funded ₹33.33 lakh.

3. The buses, which are not air-conditioned, are 12 meter long with the seating capacity of 40 people excluding the driver.

4. The buses also have the wheel chairs facility, which is also electrically operated. This facility is for physically challenged commuters of Bengaluru who board buses regularly.

5. The buses are installed with vehicle tracking units, CCTV cameras, LED lights and emergency panic buttons for the safety of commuters.

6. The electric buses will operate for 150 km after being charged, and 75 kilometers can be covered by providing “opportunity charging," according to a statement.

7. Kempegowda Bus Station, Yeshwanthpur depot, Kengeri depot, and Central Silk Board Bus stations will have the facility for charging of these buses

