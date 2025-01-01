New Year celebrations conducted successfully in Bengaluru, no major untoward incidents reported

Home Minister of Karnataka, G. Parameshwara expressed his gratitude to the public and the police department, highlighting the smooth conduct of New Year celebrations for the first time. Parmeshwar also called on opposition leaders to cooperate in the state's development. Bengaluru's Brigade road is lit up during the New Year celebrations.

Also Read - Bengaluru leads in New Year’s eve tipping, says Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said, "Last night, lakhs of youths and citizens participated in the New Year celebrations and no untoward incidents were reported across the state, including Bengaluru. For the first time, the New Year celebrations were conducted successfully."

"The police department took all necessary precautions, and the youth celebrated peacefully. I extend my congratulations and gratitude to them for this. This year, I hope the opposition leaders cooperate in the state development," he added.

Parameshwar further added, "We have envisioned Karnataka as a Garden of Peace for All Communities. It would be beneficial if the opposition supported us from a developmental perspective.'

"I am not suggesting that the opposition should refrain from criticising the government. However, I urge them to responsibly alert the government in a constructive manner", said Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara.

Earlier today, India welcomed the year 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations.

Also Read - Bengaluru New Year’s Eve: 7-8 lakh revellers, extra cabs, metro services, and key safety measures announced

In Delhi, famous spots like Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar were filled with large crowds celebrating the New Year. To ensure a safe celebration, Delhi Police made prior security arrangements.

In Punjab's Amritsar, people gathered at the Golden Temple to welcome the New Year. Hotels in many cities also hosted special celebrations for the occasion. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, people were seen dancing in the streets as they welcomed 2025. Similarly, in Lucknow, people danced and celebrated as the clock struck midnight.

As the New Year arrived, many cities witnessed spectacular fireworks displays. In Mumbai, beaches like Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Versova Beach were packed with revellers. People also gathered at Marine Drive to watch the fireworks.