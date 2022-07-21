NITI Aayog India Innovation Index: Karnataka tops list for third year running
- After first two editions, Karnataka has once again topped the third edition of NITI Aayog India Innovation Index
Karnataka has ranked first in the NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index (2021 report) for a third time in a row; the state has topped the list in both previous editions too.
IT minister Ashwath Narayan tweeted: "Karnataka does it again! The State has topped in the NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index 2021 thanks to able leadership and guidance of PM Narendra Modi avaru, (former chief minister) BS Yedyiurappa avaru. Our government, led by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai avaru, is thankful to the industry for its support."
The India Innovation Index ranks states and union territories on the basis of innovation capabilities. The first edition was released in October 2019 and second in January 2021.
In the latest edition Telangana, Haryana and Maharashtra stood second, third and fourth in the list of top states. Manipur topped the 'North East and Hill States' section and Chandigarh won the 'Union Territory and City States' category.
The report attributed Karnataka's high score to its peak performance in attracting FDI, or foreign direct investment, and a large number of venture capital deals.
"Innovation is the key to sustainable and inclusive growth. It can help us solve the biggest challenges of our times: bringing millions out of poverty, generating livelihood opportunities, and paving the way for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat, present at the launch of the report, said.
Examples of the state's performance have been seen in recent months,
Earlier this week Ola Electric - a manufactuer of electric two-wheelers based in Bengaluru - said it would invest $500 million in a battery innovation center to be set up in the city.
Days earlier the State Bank of India said it would start a separate branch in Karnatka for facilitating the necessary credit facility for startups. This will be operational next month.
2 arrested in Kalyan for stealing motor vehicles
The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan arrested two accused for motor vehicle theft. The two stole bikes, created fake documents and sold them on OLX. Eleven stolen bikes have been recovered by the police. The duo – Mohammed Shaikh, 22, and Abubakar Shaikh, 22 – both residents of Kalyan, used to search bikes on sale on OLX site and asked the sellers for their documents and other details.
Taste of Life: Swadeshi support to make arrowroot a familiar bite in Marathi kitchens
GG Agarkar and BG Tilak stressed the close interdependence between agricultural and industrial progress in their newspapers “Kesari” and “Mahratta” in the last decades of the 19th century. Narayan Ramchandra Gogate experimented with cultivating cotton, coffee, and arrowroot at his village land in Dapoli near Ratnagiri. “Kesari” and “Mahratta” took it upon themselves to introduce arrowroot to the citizens of Maharashtra. Gogate had then been experimenting for five years with arrowroot cultivation.
L-G junks Delhi govt plea seeking nod for Kejriwal's Singapore visit for summit
In a setback for Arvind Kejriwal, lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena has rejected the file submitted by the Delhi government seeking his approval for the chief minister's Singapore visit to attend a summit in August since it's a conference of mayors, said the L-G office. The World Cities Summit (WCS) is an exclusive platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, share integrated urban solutions and forge new partnerships.
Stabbed in the back by people we trusted, says Aaditya Thackeray on Shinde camp
Bhiwandi: Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday dared lawmakers who switched sides to resign their assembly seats and win their seats in fresh elections, insisting that the Eknath Shinde-led government was unlawful, undemocratic and will not survive for long. Shinde, along with 39 other Sena lawmakers, joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in Maharashtra.
Bengaluru police arrest 4 who used Google ads for fake courier service
Bengaluru police have arrested a gang of four for running a fake courier service company in the city and cheating people of money by asking for advance payments. The miscreants were using Google advertisements to pose as booking agents of reputable courier service firms. Hindustan Times could not ascertain the identities of the arrested individuals.
