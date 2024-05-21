 Nurse dies in zip-lining accident at Bengaluru outskirts resort: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Nurse dies in zip-lining accident at Bengaluru outskirts resort: Report

ByYamini C S
May 21, 2024 02:30 PM IST

35-year-old nurse killed in zip-lining mishap at Jungle Trialz resort near Bengaluru, owner and workers booked.

A 35-year-old nurse lost her life in a zip-lining accident when the cable suddenly snapped at the Jungle Trialz resort near Harohalli in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district. The resort, alleged to lack basic safety protocols and a first-aid center, now faces intense scrutiny, The Indian Express reported.

The resort, alleged to lack basic safety protocols and a first-aid center, now faces intense scrutiny. (Representative image)
The resort, alleged to lack basic safety protocols and a first-aid center, now faces intense scrutiny. (Representative image)

The incident occurred around 11:15 am last Sunday. Police swiftly arrested the resort manager, Putta Madu, and booked the owner and workers.

The victim, Ranjitha N, was part of a group outing with 18 colleagues from the private hospital where she worked. She leaves behind her husband and two children.

According to police, the accident happened during a zip-lining activity, the publication said. Despite immediate medical attention, Ranjitha was pronounced dead upon arrival at Dayanand Sagar Hospital.

A case has been registered under sections 304 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint highlighted the lack of safety measures and basic equipment such as helmets at the resort, the report added.

Further investigations are underway and more details are awaited.

