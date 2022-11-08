Parts of Bengaluru to see power cuts on Wednesday, Thursday

Bengaluru's electricity manager, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), has indicated in data on its website that parts of city might face scheduled power shutdowns on Wednesday and Thursday, as the KTPCL - Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited is undertaking some unfinished projects, repair and maintenance works.

Among these are included the release of old 220 kilovolts (KV) towers and conductors, stringing new ones in their stead, conversion of existing lines to DC - direct current - lines, among others. Most of these projects will be taken up between 10 am and 4 pm, and hence, power cuts might last for around six hours.

Here are the BESCOM circles, divisions, feeders and areas that might be affected from the proposed power outages on Wednesday and Thursday:

BESCOM circle: Ramanagara

BESCOM Division: Kanakpura

Affected areas: Tugani feeders, Harohalli, T K Halli, Somanahalli

The BESCOM schedules power cuts every month as it undertakes several projects, many of which have been overdue and impending due to incessant rain and unpredictable weather in the Karnataka capital. It also aims to shift all overhead cables of the city underground, which has been delayed by many other ongoing ones, such as the Namma Metro construction by the BMRCL, laying of water pipes and gas lines by the BWSSB and more.

The BESCOM has been under fire from residents and netizens alike due to their supposedly shoddy work with these projects, after pictures of pipes running over trees and popping out of the ground at odd places went viral on social media last month.