'People won't value caste talks…': CM Bommai on HDK's 'Brahmin' remark

After the JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy sparked a row over his remarks on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's caste, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the people of the state will not support any caste-based statements and 'advised' him to "desist" from these type of comments.

"The State of Karnataka has completed 75 years and the people will not support any caste-based statements. So, they must desist from talking about what is not liked by the people," Bommai said while talking to the reporters here.

"He will not like to give reaction to such statements," he added.

He further said that the statement by Kumaraswamy would not affect the party's vote in the upcoming state assembly elections.

READ | Never blamed all Brahmins: HDK clarifies after controversial statement on Joshi

"People will decide by considering the functioning of the BJP Government. At the time of voting, the citizens will consider, who has helped their lives. Which government has supported them? How it has helped them? The voters are very intelligent and mature. Talking about the small castes is of no use," Karnataka CM said.

Earlier, former Chief Minister of the state gave a new statement on Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, saying that if the BJP comes to power in the state this time, "a Brahmin" will be the Chief Minister.

Prahlad Joshi will be appointed Chief Minister, and 8 people have already been appointed Deputy Chief Ministers," he added.

A meeting of RSS leaders was held in Delhi and the next CM was decided in the meeting and Prahlad Joshi will be the next Chief Minister, claimed Kumaraswamy.

READ | ‘Bommai not expanding cabinet because...’: Siddaramaiah ahead of Assembly polls

Kumaraswamy appealed to the voters that the people of Karnataka "should not fall prey to RSS and BJP scams and false promises."

"The Brahmin CM (Prahlad Joshi) decided by RSS is not the Brahmin of our old Karnataka. He (Prahlad Joshi) belongs to the Peshwas of Maharashtra who demolished the Sringeri mutt."

However, asked about the confusion in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because of Kumaraswamy's statement, Bommai shot back saying that when there is no confusion among the voters how it will be in the BJP?