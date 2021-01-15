Phase-2 of Bengaluru metro to be thrown open to public today

The six-kilometre long Southern Extension line under phase-2 of Bengaluru's Namma Metro train service is set to be thrown open to the public from Friday. The line runs between the Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute Metro stations and its launch is seen as a major relief to Bangaloreans from the issue of traffic congestion.

On Thursday, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the service via video conference from Delhi, while Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa was present on the site with other party leaders.

Here is all you need to know about it:

- The 6.6km-long stretch has six stops- Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute.

- All stations of this line are going to have LED lights and rooftop solar power with a total of 1.2 MW capacity by March 2021.

- For the convenience of passengers, each station on this line has eight escalators and four elevators.

- The project, cleared by the Karnataka government in 2012 and the Central Government in 2014, was supposed to be completed by 2018, but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



