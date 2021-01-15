IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Phase-2 of Bengaluru metro to be thrown open to public today
Phase 2 covers a route length of 74 km with 62 stations. The total cost of the project is Rs30,695 crore.
Phase 2 covers a route length of 74 km with 62 stations. The total cost of the project is Rs30,695 crore.
bengaluru news

Phase-2 of Bengaluru metro to be thrown open to public today

On Thursday, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the service via video conference from Delhi, while Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa was present on the site with other party leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:11 PM IST

The six-kilometre long Southern Extension line under phase-2 of Bengaluru's Namma Metro train service is set to be thrown open to the public from Friday. The line runs between the Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute Metro stations and its launch is seen as a major relief to Bangaloreans from the issue of traffic congestion.

On Thursday, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the service via video conference from Delhi, while Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa was present on the site with other party leaders.

Here is all you need to know about it:

- The 6.6km-long stretch has six stops- Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute.  

- All stations of this line are going to have LED lights and rooftop solar power with a total of 1.2 MW capacity by March 2021.

- For the convenience of passengers, each station on this line has eight escalators and four elevators.

- The project, cleared by the Karnataka government in 2012 and the Central Government in 2014, was supposed to be completed by 2018, but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru metro metro route
app
Close
e-paper
Phase 2 covers a route length of 74 km with 62 stations. The total cost of the project is Rs30,695 crore.
Phase 2 covers a route length of 74 km with 62 stations. The total cost of the project is Rs30,695 crore.
bengaluru news

Phase-2 of Bengaluru metro to be thrown open to public today

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:11 PM IST
On Thursday, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the service via video conference from Delhi, while Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa was present on the site with other party leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pic for representation.)
(Pic for representation.)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru drug case: Aditya Alva arrested, remanded to 7-day police custody

By Venkatesha Babu, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:58 PM IST
SC adjourns special leave petition seeking bail by another accused in the same case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
bengaluru news

Hectic lobbying for ministerial berths ahead of Karnataka cabinet expansion

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:12 PM IST
  • Minister for urban development Byrati Basavarj, who crossed over from Congress to the BJP, expressed confidence that his fellow defectors would also be rewarded with cabinet berths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM meets Shah and Nadda, promises 'sweet news' on cabinet expansion

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Venkatesha Babu, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:15 AM IST
  • Yediyurappa, who has made several trips to the capital for ensuring clearance for a cabinet expansion, sounded upbeat about its prospects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will meet union ministers on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will meet union ministers on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM to visit Delhi today to discuss cabinet expansion

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is travelling on Sunday to New Delhi to meet Union Ministers to discuss cabinet expansion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It was more of loss than gain for Karnataka Congress due to the formation of coalition govt with JD(S). Had we not formed a coalition govt, we would not have lost our 14 MLAs," he tweeted.(PTI file)
"It was more of loss than gain for Karnataka Congress due to the formation of coalition govt with JD(S). Had we not formed a coalition govt, we would not have lost our 14 MLAs," he tweeted.(PTI file)
bengaluru news

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah says coalition with JD(S) led to loss for Congress

By Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:25 PM IST
In a series of tweets, the former chief minister said that Congress has a stronghold in Karnataka noting that the results of recent Gram Panchayat polls proved it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 vaccination dry run is on at a total of 263 different health facilities across Karnataka on Friday.(Praful Gangurde/Hondustan Times (Representative Image))
Covid-19 vaccination dry run is on at a total of 263 different health facilities across Karnataka on Friday.(Praful Gangurde/Hondustan Times (Representative Image))
bengaluru news

Karnataka to receive 13.90 lakh vaccine vials in next couple of days

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 12:01 PM IST
The first round of the dry run, an exercise for end- to-end testing of Covid-19 vaccination process was held in five districts of Karnataka- Bengaluru (including BBMP), Belagavi, Kalburgi, Mysore and Shivamogga- on December 2 as per the government of India guidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.(HT file)
Representational Image.(HT file)
bengaluru news

28 nursing college students test positive for Covid in Karnataka’s Kolar

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha | Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Of those, 27 are from Kerala while one student is from West Bengal; they have been isolated in hostels and are being given medical treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MLC R Shankar had on Tuesday met chief minister Yediyurappa and later claimed the expansion would happen in 2 -3 days and that he will be made a minister.(PTI)
BJP MLC R Shankar had on Tuesday met chief minister Yediyurappa and later claimed the expansion would happen in 2 -3 days and that he will be made a minister.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Yediyurappa points fingers towards BJP high command on cabinet expansion

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The statement of the chief minister amid speculations that the cabinet expansion or reshuffle was likely this month, is seen as an indication of the process getting further delayed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa speaks during the Winter Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.(PTI)
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa speaks during the Winter Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.(PTI)
bengaluru news

All 118 BJP MLAs expressed faith in Yediyurappa’s leadership: Karnataka ministers

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 05, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Several ministers of Yediyurappa cabinet on Tuesday jointly spoke to the media at the end of the CM’s region wise meetings with party MLAs since Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar has said around 2,73,211 government sector health workers and 3,57,313 private-sector employees will be given the vaccine for Covid-19 in the first phase. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar has said around 2,73,211 government sector health workers and 3,57,313 private-sector employees will be given the vaccine for Covid-19 in the first phase. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
bengaluru news

Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase

By Venkatesha Babu | Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 09:12 PM IST
The minister said that there are 9807 experienced vaccinators and 28,427 centres have been identified for providing vaccination across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) railway station (twitter.com/DVSadanandGowda)
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) railway station (twitter.com/DVSadanandGowda)
bengaluru news

Maiden run of train connecting Bengaluru with its airport begins

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral | Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 03:26 PM IST
“The trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station,” Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted, greeting people on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chief Minister later met Singh, who arrived in the state capital, ahead of their travel to Shivamogga Singh is on a visit to the state to participate in the special meeting of the state BJP and also its core committee in Shivamogga on Saturday and Sunday.(PTI)
The Chief Minister later met Singh, who arrived in the state capital, ahead of their travel to Shivamogga Singh is on a visit to the state to participate in the special meeting of the state BJP and also its core committee in Shivamogga on Saturday and Sunday.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka cabinet talks comes to fore again; CM to talk to BJP Gen Secy

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 02, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Yediyurappa has been waiting for some time now to carry out the cabinet exercise, as he was asked by BJP national president JP Nadda during their meeting in New Delhi on November 18, to wait for the clearance from the central leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There has been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa’s age (77), which the party has dismissed.(PTI)
There has been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa’s age (77), which the party has dismissed.(PTI)
bengaluru news

‘Yediyurappa’s assertion on completing term indication of worry’: Congress

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 01, 2021 06:54 PM IST
The KPCC President was responding to a question on Yediyurappa’s assertion that he would complete his term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa pays his last respects to Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council S L Dharmegowda near Chikmagakur.(PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa pays his last respects to Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council S L Dharmegowda near Chikmagakur.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Yediyurappa rubbishes leadership change rumors, says will complete his term as CM

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON DEC 31, 2020 03:45 PM IST
There has been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa’s age (77 years).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP