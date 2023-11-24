close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Plan ahead! Scheduled power disruptions in Bengaluru this weekend; Check affected areas list here

Plan ahead! Scheduled power disruptions in Bengaluru this weekend; Check affected areas list here

ByYamini C S
Nov 24, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Bengaluru city to witness power outages this weekend as power supply companies carry out maintenance projects; here is a list of affected areas.

Bengaluru city is likely to witness scheduled power disruptions this weekend, i.e., on Saturday and Sunday, as power supply companies such as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several periodical maintenance projects.

The Bescom schedules more outages on the weekends as several employees take leave from work and the overall load on the grid is significantly lighter.(REUTERS)
The Bescom schedules more outages on the weekends as several employees take leave from work and the overall load on the grid is significantly lighter.(REUTERS)

These works include jungle clearance, arranging power supply to water supply installation under multi village scheme, renovation, modernisation, DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, ring main unit maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among many others.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ | Karnataka police removes ‘electricity thief’ posters outside HD Kumaraswamy's home

Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10 am and 5 pm, however, some works may be completed earlier. The Bescom schedules more outages on the weekends as several employees take leave from work and the overall load on the grid is significantly lighter.

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that are likely to see power cuts.

November 25, Saturday:

Marohalli, Tonachinakuppe, Bhuvaneshwari Nagara, Budihal, Bommanahalli, Veerananjipura, Kachanahalli, Bechanahalli, Papabhovipalya, Eramanchanahalli, Byranahalli, Hosuru, Mindapura, Sjm Nagara, Smk Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara And Other Areas, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, Sp Office, Rto Office, Konanuru, Alghatta, Chikkenhalli, B G Halli, Thodranal, T Nulenur, Gorladaku, Anesidri, Javanagondanahally, K. T. N. Hally, Pilali and Ranganathapura

November 26, Sunday:

Ramarayana Palya, Bts Mill, Kannamangala, Kannamangala Gate, Nagenahalli, Kenjiganahalli, Kammasandra, Elladahalli, Thimmasandra, Voddigere, Alenahalli, Bilankote Area, Hosahalli, Hanumanthapura, Kulluvanahalli, Lakkenahalli, Dodderi, Kulavanahalli Gramapanchath, Harebomanahalli Gramapanchath, Lm Wind Industry, Sk Steel Industry, Yedehalli, Barathipura, K G Srinivaspura, Kengalkempohalli, Billanakote, Hosahalli, Hanumanthapura, Kulluvanahalli, Lakkenahalli, Dodderi, Subramanya Nagara, Lokikere Road, Industrial Area & Its Surrounding Areas, Near Nelakanteshwara Temple, Burujanhatti Circle, Maramma Temple Surroundings, Neharu Nagara Surrounding Areas, Vidyanagara, Kanaka Circle, Davalagiri Badavane, Sjm College Surrounding Areas, Headpost Office Road, P B Road, Industrial Area Road, Sjmit Circle, Private Bustand Road, Ksrtc Bustand Road And Surrounding Areas, Gorladaku, Anesidri, Javanagondanahally, K. T. N. Hally, Pilali and Ranganathapura.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out