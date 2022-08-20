Planned power cuts in Bengaluru on August 21, 22: Report

Sunday and Monday might see some power outages in Bengaluru as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), responsible for electricity management in the city, is progressing some pending works.

The BESCOM has multiple large-scale projects that have been delayed in the wake of the monsoon showers, which uprooted many trees and fell electric poles, adding more tasks to BESCOM's to-do list. The company is also known to work on more repair and maintenance projects during the weekend, when the load on the grid is reduced.

A report on News18 Kannada said these are the areas that may be affected in Bengaluru on Sunday and Monday:

August 21, Sunday:

Garudamal, Air Force Hospital. ,Dommalur, Austin Town, Vivek Nagar, Trinity Church, Vijaz Bank, Hotel Taj, Victoria Layout, Museum Road, Albert Street, King Street, Museum Cross Road, Lavelle Road, St. Mark Road, YG Palya, KSRP, ITC Hotel, Richmond Road, Vannerpet, Lifestyle, MG Road, Hayes Road, Convent Road, SL Apartment, Richmond Town, Najappa Circle, Stain Garden, Richmond Park, Longford Road, Bright Street, Foodworld Road, Johnson Market, BWSSB Water Supply, Longford Road, Ashokanagar, Shopper Stop, Markham Road, Brigade Road, College of Commerce, Richmond Circle, Whitla Mallya Road, Siddaiah Road, Wood Street, Castle Street, Neelasandra, Anepalya, BMRCL.

August 22, Monday:

RBI Layout, Kottanoor, J.P. Nagar 5th Stage, Shreyas Colony, Gaurav Nagar, Nataraja Layout, Nripatunga Nagar, Jambusaware Dinne, Chunchughatta, Brigade Millennium And Brigade Gardenia Apartments And Sub-central Surroundings, H.R. main road, Down Streams of NGR Layout, Vrishabhavati R/S: 66/11kV Chandra Layout MUSS, 6611kV Sir MV Layout, 6611kV Kengeri MUSS and Mysore Road Vicinity.