PM Modi to launch Chennai-Bengaluru expressway by December, says Nitin Gadkari: Report

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Chennai-Bengaluru expressway before December this year. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks during a party's Special Executive Meeting, in Bengaluru on Thursday.(PTI)

Speaking at the valedictory session of Karnataka BJP’s State executive in Bengaluru, Gadkari highlighted that the new expressway will enable travellers to commute between Bengaluru and Chennai in just two hours, significantly reducing travel time, The Hindu reported.

ALSO READ | Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.88 °C, check weather forecast for July 5, 2024

The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, currently under construction, is a four-lane brownfield project spanning approximately 258 km. It will traverse seven districts: Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Kolar in Karnataka; Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh; and Vellore, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the traffic congestion issue in Bengaluru, Gadkari also mentioned plans to expedite the Satellite Township Ring Road (STRR) project, aiming for completion by December. “I will try to complete the ₹17,000-crore ring road by December,” he said, as quoted by the publication.

ALSO READ | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls KPCC office-bearers, party workers meet on July 6

Initiated under the Bharatmala Pariyojana by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the STRR project was inaugurated by PM Modi in June 2022 and aims to alleviate traffic in Bengaluru by providing alternative routes.

Gadkari assured that he promptly addresses all communications from the Karnataka government and elected representatives regarding road projects, underscoring his commitment to timely project execution and infrastructure development in the region.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru auto and cab drivers protest against illegal bike taxis, transport department to take action

“I told them that I can immediately give them ₹2 lakh crore. But you get the land acquisition done and ensure that environmental clearances are obtained. Because, I cannot build roads in air. But for a few, I have responded to all the letters,” he said.