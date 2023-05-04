PM's road-show in Bengaluru spread over two days after public express concern

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday dropped their plans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a day-long roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday ahead of the fast approaching assembly elections in Karnataka after receiving several concerns from the public. The decision was taken after Bengaluru residents reportedly expressed concerns over difficulties that they will face with a day-long programme. (ANI Photo)

The program will now be divided into two parts and will be held over two days, BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje told news agency PTI. The PM will take out roadshows from 10 am to 1:30 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday, according to the new schedule.

The decision was taken after Bengaluru residents reportedly expressed concerns over difficulties that they will face with a day-long programme. "The public has expressed that it will be a problem if the road-show is held for the entire day. So, we have respected their feelings and spread it over two days", Karandlaje told reporters on Thursday.

The roadshows will pass through 19 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru and is being seen as the final push for the BJP before campaigning ends on May 8.

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha member P C Mohan had said on Wednesday that PM Modi will take out a 36.6-kilometre roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday, covering 10 kms from 11 am to 1 pm and the remaining 26.5 kms in another six - from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Karnataka is due to vote next Wednesday, with counting scheduled for May 13.

(With inputs from PTI)