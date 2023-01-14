Police took away evidence on Santro Ravi-BJP links: JD(S)

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday alleged that the state police stole evidence proving the links between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and arrested human trafficker KS Manjunath alias Santro Ravi.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said Santro Ravi was arrested three days ago in Gujarat, and the police had taken away all evidence he possessed and then brought him to Karnataka.

“Ravi had played a direct role in the transfers of police officers. Which officer will take up the investigation against him? He had been arrested in connection with a rape case filed against him by a woman. But, how will they proceed with the investigation of other cases?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

“Our home minister Araga Jnanendra is in Gujarat. The arrested Santro Ravi was also found there. What was our home minister doing in Gujarat is a million-dollar question. There is a BJP in government in Gujarat as well. His arrest episode is a drama to hush up all cases against him and his collusion with the ruling BJP,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

Karnataka police on Friday arrested KS Manjunath alias Santro Ravi, an alleged human trafficker. Audio clips of a voice that purportedly belonged to ‘Santro Ravi, heard discussing deals for favourable transfers for police officers have also surfaced. Pictures and videos of Santro Ravi with prominent Karnataka ministers have also surfaced, leading to the state government ordering a probe against him.

Responding to the allegations, home minister Araga Jnanedra said, “The police have been given a free hand, and there was no pressure on them to delay the arrest. The case will proceed as per law.”

On Saturday, Santro Ravi was brought to Mysuru. After completing procedures and preliminary inquiry, he was produced before the court, police said on Saturday.

“As you are aware, we secured him yesterday. We brought him last night and reached here early this morning... We have got him examined medically, now procedures and basic inquiry are on,” Mysuru police commissioner Ramesh Bhanot said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said after subjecting him to inquiry once, considering the time, he will be produced before the judge. “Leaving the travelling time, we will have to produce him within 24 hours before the judge. After completing the formalities, we will produce,” he added.

According to police, Santro has 14 criminal cases against him in Bengaluru and Mysuru, including kidnap and rape cases of a minor.

However, police said it arrested Santro Ravi in connection with a case filed by his wife in Mysuru, alleging she was drugged, raped and forced into marriage in 2019.

According to her complaint, she had responded to a job vacancy advertisement in a local newspaper and was allegedly summoned by Manjunath for an interview. During that meeting, he allegedly drugged her, raped her and later forced her to marry him, she said in the complaint.

When she tried to separate from him, he allegedly framed her in a fake dacoity case at Cottonpet Police Station in Bengaluru in November 2022 and got her arrested, she said in the complaint. Following an internal inquiry, inspector Praveen KV, who was in charge of Cottonpet Police Station, was suspended.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Alok Kumar, addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Friday, said that teams were sent to neighbouring states, including Telangana and Kerala.

“Ravi has been arrested near Ahmedabad, and we have already secured a transit warrant. He will be brought to Karnataka soon,” he had told the media. He added that Ravi had been changing his locations and mobile phones, which made it difficult for the police to track him.