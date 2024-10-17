Political activity intensifies in Karnataka as by-elections approach for three key seats

With the Election Commission sounding the poll bugle in three assembly constituencies in Karnataka, hectic political activity has begun in the ruling Congress and the combined opposition of BJP and its ally JD(S). None of the parties have finalised their candidates for the three constituencies. (PTI)

The by-elections will take place in Sandur, Channapatna and Shiggaon, which were necessitated by the resignation of E Tukaram, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from the Karnataka assembly after they won the Lok Sabha elections.

None of the parties have finalised their candidates for the three constituencies though in Channapatna, a JD(S) candidate is likely to be fielded. Speculations are rife that the JD(S) second-in-command Kumaraswamy, who had resigned as Channapatna MLA, may field his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Recently, the Union Minister had said there is pressure on him to field his son. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra too said the NDA candidate will be fielded in Channapatna.

On Thursday, Kumaraswamy said he had convened a meeting of his party leaders for the by-polls in three constituencies. “We will discuss what should be our (JD-S) role in the three elections. We may have little role to play in Sandur and Shiggaon but each vote matters,” the Minister said. Regarding Channapatna, the former CM said he has asked the BJP leaders to discuss it.

“The BJP leaders in Delhi have left it to me saying that it is my constituency and hence, I should decide. I will not make any hasty decisions. I have to keep note of the factual position and the future political developments,” Kumaraswamy said. In Bengaluru, Bommai called on BJP parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa at his residence on Thursday for discussions on Shiggaon election. Later, he told reporters that Yediyurappa discussed the Shiggaon bypolls. “Yeddyurappa had asked me about our election preparations, and I told him that we are ready. The candidate selection was also discussed, and it has been decided that we must ensure victory, regardless of who gets the ticket," the Haveri MP said.

He added that he would visit Delhi after October 19. About Channapatna, Bommai said the decision will be taken by Kumaraswamy and the BJP high command. The BJP has assigned Gangavathi MLA and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy as its election in charge, BJP sources told PTI. “We have not made any formal announcement, but we will do it once the names of the candidates are finalised,” a BJP office bearer said.

According to him, the BJP and its ally JD(S) are most likely to announce their candidates on October 22 and on October 23 or 24, the election in charge will be decided. The Congress has also not yet decided its candidates.

Congress to meet soon to discuss candidates

According to sources, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee would meet in a day or two to discuss the candidates. Later, there is a likelihood of another round of meeting of KPCC members with the party high command in Delhi, they said.

However, sources also said that in Sandur, E Tukaram’s wife Annapoorna Tukaram or daughter Vandana may be fielded. In Shiggaon, talks are on to field Pathan Ahmed Khan, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2023 assembly on Congress ticket, sources claimed. All eyes are on Channapatna assembly by-poll, where Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, is leaving no stone unturned. Shivakumar had campaigned there frequently and announced that he would be the candidate irrespective of whoever the party decides to field. Speculations are rife that his brother and three-time MP D K Suresh may contest from there.

