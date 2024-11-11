Prajwal Revanna case: Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of ex-MP booked for rape, sexual assault

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault. Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women.

A bench of Justices Dela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma rejected the plea and observed that Revanna is a very influential person.

Appearing for Revanna, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that a charge sheet has been filed in the case and section 376 of the IPC was not there in the initial complaint.

The bench said it could not interfere with the Karnataka High Court's October 21 decision denying him bail.

Rohatgi sought the liberty to approach the court after six months. The bench, however, said it could not say anything about that and dismissed his plea.

In August, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka which is probing four cases of sexual assault and harassment against Revanna submitted a 2,144-page charge sheet.

The charge sheet relates to a case in which the former MLA is accused of raping a woman, who worked as a domestic help for his family. There are two rape cases against the JD(S) leader and a sexual assault case.

Prajwal Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

SC refuses to set aside anticipatory bail given to Bhavani Revanna

Weeks ago, the Supreme Court refused to set aside the anticipatory bail given to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of suspended JD(S) leader.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order and junked the plea filed by the state government.

Bhavani has been accused of conspiring to abduct a former house help, who is an alleged victim of sexual abuse, to prevent her from giving statements against her son and former MP of Hassan, Prajwal Revanna.

