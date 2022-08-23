Prepare vision document for development of Visvesvaraiah College: CM Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday instructed state officials to prepare a vision document for the development of Bangalore University's Visvesvaraiah College of Engineering.
The meeting was attended by Higher Education Minister Dr C.N.Ashwath Narayana, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, CM Principle Secretary N.Manjunath Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) ISN Prasad, Higher Education Department Principle Secretary Rashmi Mahesh and others.
Speaking at a meeting on the upgradation of seven Government Engineering Colleges in the state along with UVCE Chairman B.Mutturaman here on Monday, he stressed on formulating short term and long term goals containing good concepts which can be implemented within the given time.
It is important to go for coordination with the institutes of excellence where ever possible to achieve success. The UVCE's success story must inspire others.
The CM said, "The committees must be constituted for every institute which has been selected for Karnataka Institute of Technology and these institutes must be built on the foundation of values and morality. These institutes must make far-reaching changes."
"Since Bengaluru has the more number of Startups and Unicorns in the whole of country, a suitable place must be identified in the City to put up Unicorn Logo in order to highlight and encourage it," CM further said.
