Prepared to face Covid wave: Health minister
Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that the fourth wave of Covid-19 could start as early as June and could last till September. The minister who had earlier said that the new wave could begin in August, said that the predictions indicate the possibility of the pandemic restarting in late June or early July. “Karnataka is prepared to face it,” he added.
“The new XE variant of Covid-19 is prominent in eight countries and people arriving from these countries are being screened. Masks are still essential but there is no need to worry about the fourth wave. As many as 5,000 children in the age group 6-12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine will be tested,” he added.
With the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in several countries, the Karnataka government has decided to strictly monitor travellers coming from abroad. The travellers will have to go through the thermal scanner, and those found symptomatic will be tested. If found positive, their samples will be genome-sequenced for the new variant XE, said an official privy to the development.
Meanwhile, the technical advisory committee (TAC) suggested mandatory quarantine for a period of 7-10 days for passengers from these countries, during an emergency review meeting held on Monday. However, the government is yet to release guidelines regarding the same.
“A total of 10.54 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The second dose of the vaccine has been taken by 98% people and another 32 lakh people are yet to take the second dose,” the minister said.
“Some might have become complacent and negligent as the third wave which was severe in some countries was relatively not too harmful in our country. Covid-19 has not ended and could keep returning as different variants like the recently increasing cases of the XE variant,” he said talking about the vaccination drive in the state.
-
Cong, JD(S) target BJP govt over contractor’s death in K’taka
Hours after the body of a contractor — who had previously accused rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding bribe for the road works he had done — was found in a lodge in Udupi district, a major political row erupted in the state with the Opposition parties demanding the minister's resignation, calling the case a “murder” and not a “suicide”.
-
Contractor who accused state minister of graft found dead
A month after a contractor and a right-wing leader had levelled graft allegations against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa, the man's body was found in a lodge in Udupi district, in a suspected suicide bid, said a police official, directly involved in the case on Tuesday. The deceased has blamed Eshwarappa for forcing him to take the extreme step, said an official privy to the development.
-
CM Yogi for NCDC branch in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officers concerned to work in coordination with the central government to establish a branch of the National Centre for Disease Control in Uttar Pradesh “The state government will provide the land for the centre free of cost”, said Yogi, discussing the project with the officers at the Covid-19 review meeting at his Lok Bhawan office in the morning.
-
Kolhapur by-election sees 60% voter turnout; Congress hopes to retain seat
Mumbai: The by-election to the Kolhapur (North) assembly segment, where the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is locked in a prestige battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party, saw a voter turnout of around 60.09 percent. In 2019, the polling percentage stood at 60.87 percent. The constituency has 357 voting booths. Jayashri Jadhav of the Congress is being challenged by Satyajit (Nana) Kadam of the BJP from the seat.
-
Nadda, Thakur review progress of AIIMS construction work in Bilaspur
BJP's national president JP Nadda and Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the progress of various development works at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur on Tuesday. Nadda said working with complete devotion in service of humanity is the tradition followed by the doctors of AIIMS. Therefore, no compromise can be made with the quality of the institution and potentiality of doctors, he added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics