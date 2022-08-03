Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Murugarajendra Mutt in Karnataka's Chitradurga
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday offered his prayers at Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, which is a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region. The Wayanad MP is in Karnataka to attend former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday bash.
Read: Siddaramaiah's birthday event leads to traffic congestion for miles in Davanagere.
Gandhi's last visit to Karnataka was in April, and in similar fashion, he had paid a visit to the Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru, which is another prominent spiritual centre for the Lingayat community. The visits are likely with an eye on the significant Lingayat population in the state ahead of the upcoming 2023 assembly polls.
Gandhi on Wednesday posted many of his photographs on Facebook and wrote, "Offered my humble respects at Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha, Chitradurga in the presence of its President Dr Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and senior leaders."
Rahul, in his post on Facebook, appreciated the contribution of Vidyapeetha in empowering people throughout the state. "The Vidyapeetha is engaged in commendable efforts to empower people from rural and remote areas through 150 educational and cultural institutions. Their work has helped uplift countless lives and is an inspiration for all," Rahul Gandhi further said in the same Facebook post.
Also Read: Cong worker dies on way to Siddaramaiah’s birthday event; ex-CM, DKS grieves
Congress leader also honoured the president of Vidyapeeth Dr Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, offering him a shawl. Gandhi received the 'Ishtalinga Deekshe' from the Murugha Sharanaru. He was also felicitated by the seer and gifted a portrait of Basavanna.
Later, the leader took Twitter to say, "It is an absolute honour to visit Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha and receive the 'Ishtalinga Deekshe' from Dr. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. The teachings of Guru Basavanna are eternal and I am humbled to learn more about it from the Sharanaru of the Math."
Notably, Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha is an apex body established under the Societies Act to organize and manage educational and cultural institutions with an intention to take education to the doorsteps of common people in rural and remote areas.
This was started in the year 1964 by His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Sri Mallikarjua Murugharajendra Mahaswamiji, the then pontiff of Srimath and now It runs 150 institutions.
During his last visit to the state in April, the Wayanad MP had set a target of winning 150 seats and urged for unity among the party's rank.
-
TVSN Prasad appointed Haryana home secy, Anurag Rastogi finance secy
The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed 1988-batch IAS officer TVSN Prasad as additional chief secretary, home, following the retirement of incumbent ACS, home, Rajeev Arora. Also read: Kuldeep Bishnoi quits as Congress MLA from Haryana assembly, set to join BJP A total of 18 IAS officers were shuffled. ACS, excise and taxation, Anurag Rastogi was given the additional charge of finance and planning. G Anupama was given the additional charge of health.
-
Cong worker dies on way to Siddaramaiah’s birthday event; ex-CM, DKS grieves
A Congress worker in Karnataka was killed after The victim, Prakash Badiger's vehicle toppled near Badami on Tuesday evening. The victim, Prakash Badiger, was on his way to attend birthday celebrations of former chief minister Siddaramaiah at Davangere. Mourning the death of the 35-year-old party worker, Congress working president DK Shivakumar urged supporters to be careful. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also in the state and will take part in the birthday celebrations of the senior leader.
-
Man suspected to be smuggling cows illegally beaten to death in Bhopal
In a tragic incident, a man suspected to be a cattle trader was reportedly beaten to death and two others were injured in Seoni Malwa area of Bhopal's Hoshangabad district on the suspicion of supplying cows illegally to Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Nazir Ahmed while the injured persons were Shaikh Lal and Mushtaq. All three were residents of Amaravati in Maharashtra.
-
Bihar Speaker bats for financial autonomy to Assembly on lines of Lok Sabha
Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday batted for financial autonomy to the Legislative Assembly on lines of the Lok Sabha, saying that depending on the state government in financial matters affects the independent nature of the Assembly. The Speaker said that the demand for financial autonomy was the need of the hour.
-
Amit Shah to visit Bengaluru today; likely to address 'unrest' in party
Union home minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bengaluru on Wednesday night to attend a conference of the ministry of culture and the Confederation of the Indian Industries conference, 'Sankalp Se Siddhi'. He will fly from Delhi to Bengaluru in the evening, reports said. According to his itinerary, he is set to participate in the conference on Thursday at around 11 am and fly back to Delhi at around 2.30 pm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics