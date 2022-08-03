Cong worker dies on way to Siddaramaiah’s birthday event; ex-CM, DKS grieves

A Congress worker in Karnataka was killed after his vehicle toppled near Badami on Tuesday evening. The victim, Prakash Badiger, was on his way to attend birthday celebrations of former chief minister Siddaramaiah at Davangere.

Mourning the death of the 35-year-old party worker, Congress working president DK Shivakumar urged supporters to be careful. He took to social media and wrote, “It was sad to learn that Prakash Badiger of Mudhol taluk, who was arriving for Mr. Siddaramaiah's birthday, died in a road accident. I pray for his soul to rest in peace. I also share in the pain of the family. Please come to the program with care. (Sic)”

????? ??????????? ??? ?????????????? ????????????? ????? ??????? ??????? ??????? ????????? ????? ?????????? ????????? ???? ?????? ????????.



??? ???????? ????? ???????? ????????????????. ????????? ????????? ???? ??? ????.



???????? ????????????? ?????. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 3, 2022

Siddaramaiah also expressed grief and requested his followers to drive carefully while attending events. “I was shocked to hear the news that Prakash Badigere of Mudola taluk who was coming to Davangere for my birthday function died in a road accident. I share the grief of the deceased's family. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. I would like to appeal to those who come to Davangere by vehicles for my birthday function to drive carefully and not in an undue haste. Never forget that there is a family that waits for you.” wrote the former CM.

In a massive show of strength, over six lakh people are expected to attend the “Amrutha Mahotsava”, the 75th birthday celebrations of Siddaramaiah at Davangere on Wednesday.

Party workers and supporters from all corners of the state are expected to attend this mega event. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also in the state and will take part in the birthday celebrations of the senior leader.