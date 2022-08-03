Cong worker dies on way to Siddaramaiah’s birthday event; ex-CM, DKS grieves
- Mourning the death of the 35-year-old party worker, Congress working president DK Shivakumar urged supporters to be careful.
A Congress worker in Karnataka was killed after his vehicle toppled near Badami on Tuesday evening. The victim, Prakash Badiger, was on his way to attend birthday celebrations of former chief minister Siddaramaiah at Davangere.
Mourning the death of the 35-year-old party worker, Congress working president DK Shivakumar urged supporters to be careful. He took to social media and wrote, “It was sad to learn that Prakash Badiger of Mudhol taluk, who was arriving for Mr. Siddaramaiah's birthday, died in a road accident. I pray for his soul to rest in peace. I also share in the pain of the family. Please come to the program with care. (Sic)”
Siddaramaiah also expressed grief and requested his followers to drive carefully while attending events. “I was shocked to hear the news that Prakash Badigere of Mudola taluk who was coming to Davangere for my birthday function died in a road accident. I share the grief of the deceased's family. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. I would like to appeal to those who come to Davangere by vehicles for my birthday function to drive carefully and not in an undue haste. Never forget that there is a family that waits for you.” wrote the former CM.
In a massive show of strength, over six lakh people are expected to attend the “Amrutha Mahotsava”, the 75th birthday celebrations of Siddaramaiah at Davangere on Wednesday.
Party workers and supporters from all corners of the state are expected to attend this mega event. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also in the state and will take part in the birthday celebrations of the senior leader.
Suspected cattle trader allegedly beaten to death in Bhopal; 2 others injured
In a tragic incident, a man suspected to be a cattle trader was reportedly beaten to death and two others were injured in Seoni Malwa area of Bhopal's Hoshangabad district on the suspicion of supplying cows illegally to Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Nazir Ahmed while the injured persons were Shaikh Lal and Mushtaq. All three were residents of Amaravati in Maharashtra.
Bihar Speaker bats for financial autonomy to Assembly on lines of Lok Sabha
Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday batted for financial autonomy to the Legislative Assembly on lines of the Lok Sabha, saying that depending on the state government in financial matters affects the independent nature of the Assembly. The Speaker said that the demand for financial autonomy was the need of the hour.
Amit Shah to visit Bengaluru today; likely to address 'unrest' in party
Union home minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bengaluru on Wednesday night to attend a conference of the ministry of culture and the Confederation of the Indian Industries conference, 'Sankalp Se Siddhi'. He will fly from Delhi to Bengaluru in the evening, reports said. According to his itinerary, he is set to participate in the conference on Thursday at around 11 am and fly back to Delhi at around 2.30 pm.
ED attaches ₹415 crore assets of 2 builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash Bhosale in DHFL-Yes Bank case
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 400 crore linked to builders, Sanjay Chhabria and Avinash Bhosale in connection with the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited-Yes Bank fraud case. Private developer Sanjay Chhabria of the Radius Group, and Avinash Bhosale, the promoter of the Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd and father-in-law of former Congress minister Vishwajit Kadam, were arrested by ED in the case on June 7 and June 28, respectively.
Kuldeep Bishnoi quits as Congress MLA from Haryana assembly, set to join BJP
The Haryana Congress rebel MLA from Adampur, Kuldeep Bishnoi, resigned from the assembly on Wednesday, a day before he is set to join the BJP. Also read: Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP on Thursday Accompanied with his wife Renuka, 53-year-old Bishnoi met Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta in the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh and handed over his resignation, paving the way for the Adampur byelection.
