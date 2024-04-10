'Rahul Gandhi's philosophy to ensure equality is by making everyone poor': Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Making everyone poor to ensure equality has been the philosophy of Rahul Gandhi, opined former chief minister and Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai. Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

ALSO READ | Drought is guaranteed if Congress comes to power: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Talking to reporters in Laxmeshwar, he said there has been tremendous response everywhere and all sections of the society were supporting him. The support was swelling for him daily and he was confident of winning the election by a big margin.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru water crisis: Shapoorji Parkwest residents protest after taps went dry

Commenting on guarantees, Bommai said, "While the BJP's guarantees were permanent as it has given them jobs. Rahul Gandhi spoke of equality by conducting a nationwide economic survey. There are two types of equality, one of making the poor richer and making them equal, and another of making everyone poor to ensure equality. Rahul had the philosophy of making everyone poor. So, he had been giving an illogical statement out of frustration."

ALSO READ | Biker dies after crashing into Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's car in Bengaluru: Report

Hitting out at the Nari Nyay guarantee of the Congress, Bommai said this scheme had not been announced yet and it would be seen after it was implemented. People want a secure life and that would be available only after Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister again.

Karnataka will have elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies.

ALSO READ | CM Siddaramaiah accuses FM Sitharaman of lying on drought relief fund to Karnataka

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent, while the Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, and JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4.

(ANI)