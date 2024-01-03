Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya is a political event: Karnataka Congress MLC BK Hariprasad

Senior Congress leader and Karnataka MLC BK Hariprasad called the upcoming Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration a political event and not a religious event. He also demanded the BJP to protect people who will be visiting Ayodhya instead of making provocative statements. Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya is a political event: Cong MLC BK Hariprasad

Speaking to news agency ANI, BK Hariprasad said, “The basic duty of a government is to protect the life and property of people. Be it Pulwama or the Godra incidents, the BJP was responsible for the loss of lives, and it has a history of creating tensions in society. They can go to any extent as they are also habitual offenders. The Ayodhya inaugural event is clearly a political event, not a religious one.”

Hariprasad further demanded the safety of people visiting Ayodhya on inaugural day. “BJP government should be entirely responsible for the safety of citizens planning to visit the Ayodhya. This is not my party’s (Congress) stand but my personal demand,” he added.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior BJP leader Eshwarappa condemned BK Hariprasad's statements. He said, “What BK Hariprasad said is shocking to me. Lord Ram will safeguard the people who will be visiting Ayodhya. He must understand that even Rajiv Gandhi supported Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which closely monitors the temple's construction, has sent invitations to 7,000 people, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the January 22 ceremony.

The invitees include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

The trust has also invited 4,000 seers from across the country. Representatives from other countries will also visit Ayodhya on January 22 to witness the installation ceremony. “Representatives of 50 countries will be invited for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. The RSS will send invites through its office in these countries,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.