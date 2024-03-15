‘Rather than politicising water crisis, BJP should ask Centre to clear Mekedatu Dam project’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday alleged that the BJP was resorting to propaganda to put the state government in a bad light while urging the latter to get approval from the central government for the Mekedatu Dam project. DK Shivakumar (PTI)

Speaking to reporters outside Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, the Deputy CM said, "Rather than resorting to cheap politics over water, the BJP must obtain approval for the Mekedatu project as it would put an end to all the water issues in Bengaluru. They have launched a misinformation campaign as they are unable to stomach the government's efficient handling of the water crisis."

"There is no connection between Tamil Nadu and the water crisis in Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu has not even asked for water from Karnataka. The water is released from KRS to ensure adequate water supply to Bengaluru," the deputy CM said.

The Mekedatu project is designed to store about 66 TMC of water and aims to act as a balancing reservoir for water distribution to Tamil Nadu.

Asked if there are takers for processed water, he said many people were buying processed water and it was also being used for gardens, industries, etc.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the Opposition bloc, INDIA, will not come to power at the Centre, he said, "They have introduced CAA as they fear losing the elections."

On the BJP dropping many of its sitting MPs for the Lok Sabha elections, Shivakumar said, "I have information that a total of 10 sitting MPs have been denied tickets this time. However, I won't comment on it as it is their internal party matter."

The senior Congress leader also refused to comment on reports claiming that the BJP MPs, who have been dropped from the BJP's list of candidates may be switching to the rival camp, Shivakumar said, “I can't comment on that at this moment.”