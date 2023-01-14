Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'Santro' Ravi' will be produced before judge: Mysuru police

'Santro' Ravi' will be produced before judge: Mysuru police

Published on Jan 14, 2023

'Santro' Ravi', 51, has been arrested in connection with a case filed by his wife in Mysuru alleging she was drugged, raped and forced into marriage in 2019.

K S Manjunath alias 'Santro' Ravi', accused of being the kingpin in human-trafficking and having links with politicians, has been brought to Mysuru and after completing procedures and preliminary inquiry, he will be produced before the court, police said on Saturday. He was arrested by the Karnataka police in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday.

'Santro' Ravi', 51, has been arrested in connection with a case filed by his wife in Mysuru alleging she was drugged, raped and forced into marriage in 2019. "As you are aware we had secured him yesterday, we brought him last night and reached here early this morning.. We have got him examined medically, now procedures and basic inquiry is on," Mysuru police commissioner Ramesh Bhanot said. Speaking to reporters here, he said after subjecting him to inquiry once, considering the time, he will be produced before the judge. "Leaving the travelling time, we will have to produce him within 24 hours before the judge, after completing the formalities, we will produce," he added. Allegations and cases against him had created flutter in political circles for the last couple of weeks, with the Opposition parties releasing photographs and accusing ruling BJP leaders of hobnobbing with him.

Also, audio-clips of ‘Santro' Ravi bragging of his proximity to the government and police officials were doing the rounds. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered a probe and had said that even politicians from opposition parties had links with him. All other cases he is linked to or are pending against him, including political would be looked into in the days to come, police had said on Friday.

