Saving 40k a month: Engineer claims after moving to Hyderabad from Bengaluru

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Sep 05, 2023 09:14 PM IST

A few also said that there is no much difference between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as far as the ‘cost of living’ is concerned.

The ‘Bengaluru vs Hyderabad’ debate is a longstanding one as both the capital cities compete in many aspects. Both cities also attract many tech giants, IT investments and generate employment opportunities for people across the country. A comparison over the ‘cost of living’ in both cities went viral on social media platform X, after a person said that he started saving 40k after moving to Hyderabad from Bengaluru.

A software engineer named Prudhvi Reddy took to X and wrote, “Moved from Bangalore to #Hyderabad. Saved 40k per month expenses. One family can live peacefully with that money. Not seeing any a point in living alone when my values match with my family’s.”

The X post received a massive response where some agreed with Reddy but some did not. A user argued that the public transport is cheaper in Bengaluru compared to Hyderabad. He wrote, “Lol, I can travel in BMTC Vajra(Volvo AC) bus upto 10 km to 12 km for 30 whereas last week I paid 30 in Hyderabad Non AC RTC bus from Kachiguda station to Lakdikapool and I bet the Uber and Ola is lower in Bangalore than in Hyderabad.”

A few also said that there is no much difference between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as far as the ‘cost of living’ is concerned. “Rent in #Hyderabad these days is the same as Bangalore, barring that 6 month Bangalore deposit - we pay 2 months deposit here at Max. Food I suppose costs the same in any city more or less.. transportation is little cheaper here but not half of Bangalore in any case,” a user wrote.

