Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / SBI misreads Kannada numeral on cheque, dishonours it; fined 85,000

SBI misreads Kannada numeral on cheque, dishonours it; fined 85,000

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 03:00 PM IST

The SBI branch in Haliyal wrongly identified the Kannada numeral nine as six and, therefore, dishonoured the cheque.

The numeral nine indicated the month of September, but the bank read it as June.(Reuters file photo)
The numeral nine indicated the month of September, but the bank read it as June.(Reuters file photo)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

A State Bank of India branch has been fined 85,177 by the Dharwad District Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum for dishonouring a cheque after failing to properly recognise a Kannada numeral on it.

Vadirajacharya Inamdar issued an SBI cheque for 6,000 to Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) towards his electricity bill on September 3, 2020. HESCOM had its account in Canara Bank and therefore the cheque was sent to the SBI branch at Haliyal in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka for clearance.

The cheque was filled in Kannada including the numerals. The SBI branch in Haliyal wrongly identified the Kannada numeral nine as six and, therefore, dishonoured the cheque. The numeral nine indicated the month of September, but the bank read it as June.

Inamdar, an English lecturer in the Government PU College in Hubballi, approached the Consumer Forum with his complaint. On Wednesday, the Forum consisting of President Ishappa Bhute and members V A Bolishetti and P C Hiremath found the SBI deficient in its service and imposed the cost.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru dharwad karnataka sbi + 2 more
bengaluru dharwad karnataka sbi + 1 more
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The BBHA requested customers to reach out to the association if anyone is in need of a room. (Picture for representational purpose)&nbsp;

    Bengaluru hotels offer rooms at discounted prices for the flood affected

    Bengaluru hotels said on Wednesday that they will offer discounted rooms for people whose homes had been flooded by heavy rain over the past few days. The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association made the offer after many alleged hotels in the city were exploiting the situation by hiking room rents. Flood waters remain in several gated societies in Bengaluru's Sarjapura Road, Yemalur and Bellandur areas.

  • The Nagaur Police said the five men were also accused of stealing cash and jewellery from the house. (HT File)

    5 men get life term for 2015 abduction, rape of girl in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

    Five men accused of kidnapping and raping a girl in Rajasthan's Nagaur district in 2015 have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Pocso court, a senior district police officer said on Thursday. Joshi said the five accused, Islam Khan (22), Saddam (22), Saddam Hussain (23), Farooq (22) and Subhan Khan (25), were handed out a life term for rape and five years for abduction.

  • The waterflow has come down at most affected Bellandur area in the city and vehicles are now moving on both sides of Outer Ring Road.(File photo)

    Bengaluru's Bellandur road is now safe to travel for commuters, announces police

    The waterflow has come down at most affected Bellandur area in Bengaluru and vehicles are now moving on both sides of Outer Ring Road. The HSR layout traffic police announced on Thursday that it is safe for commuters to travel through Bellandur. Earlier many vehicles were stuck on this stretch of Bengaluru and cops urged the commuters to avoid travelling on the Outer Ring Road, if not in an emergency.

  • The Central Vista Avenue will be inaugurated on Thursday by PM Narendra Modi. (HT Photos by Raj K Raj)

    DMRC to provide bus services from tomorrow for those visiting Central Vista

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said it will be providing bus services to people wanting to visit India Gate and the new Central Vista from Friday onwards, with these buses to be made available at Bhairon road, officials said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue on Friday at 7PM, with the area to be thrown open to the public from 8:45PM onwards.

  • The revamped Central Vista Avenue stretch is slated to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. (Central Government)

    Central Vista revamp: Project of ‘national importance’ for New India

    In September 2019, the government announced the plan to redevelop Central Vista spread over approximately 4 square km. Three years later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate redeveloped Central Vista Avenue, the first part of the 13,500-crore project. The Opposition parties criticised the project, especially the government's decision to start the construction during the Covid-19 pandemic. But the Centre maintained its necessity and called it a project of “national importance”.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out