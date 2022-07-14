Scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru for July 14, 15. See affected areas here

Data uploaded on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) website specified planned outages proposed for July 14 and 15, i.e. Thursday and Friday this week to carry out repair and maintenance works in Bengaluru. These include large-scale projects like shifting all overhead electricity wires underground, and smaller works like jungle clearing, water supply and dismantling. Most of these works will be carried out between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Here are the areas that may be affected -

July 14, Thursday:

Ram Nagar Main Road, Feeder Areas Davanagere, Pb Road, Ktj Nagar, Kb Extension, Karalahalli (Njy), Bypass Road Area, Shivamogga Road, Honnamma Layout, Harihareshwara/Kumar Layout, Temple Area, Jamiya Masidi, Ayyappa Colony, Gousia Colony, Hc Ghat, Church Road, Shivamogga Road, Bahar Makhan, Hospital Road, Indira/ Vidyanagara/ Kalidasa Nagara, Jc Extension, Jyothir Mata, Vrl Road, K N Halli Nandishwara Camp, Kokkanur, Indasagatta, Muginagundi, Gt Katte, Banaswadi Main Road, Tyagaraj Layout (Prema Cariappa), Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda Theatre, Pavan Nursing Home, Post Office Road, Venkataramana Layout, Mso Colony, Meg Officers Colony, Pranav Diagnostics And Surrounding Areas, Balashapalliya Road, BHEL Layout, Krishna Garden, Bhuveneswar Nagar, Dodabasti Main Road, Kalyani Layout, RR Layout, Upadhya Layout,1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri Thop Road, Omkara Ashram, Anjanya Temple, Tg Palya Main Road, Peenya Fine Camp, Jodimunnishwera, Bel L/o,1st Block, 2nd, 3rd & 4th Block, Singapura, Kanshiramanagar, Db Sandra, Havanoor New layout, Defence Layout, Shettigere, Meenukunte Hosur, Begur, Sadhalli Gate, Begur, Parts Of Shettigere, Soladevanahalli, Tharabanahalli, Hulichikkanahalli, T.b. Cross, Hesaraghatta Bilijaji, Dasenahalli, Guddadahalli, Cpdo, Danish Farm, Sasuveghatta, Part Of Soladevanahalli, Bwssb, Tharabanahalli Main Road, B.h. Road, Govt Offices, Court, Police Quatress, Sharadanagar, Maranagere, Siddarameshwara Badavane, Basavanapura, Basaveshwara Nagara, Shivara, Madenur, Siddaramadevarapalya, Ayyanabavi.

July 15, Friday:

Behind Gundi Chowtry, Mccb Block, Bapuji School To K V Shetty Park Area, S S Layout A Block, Glass House Area, Battaly Building, Mahanandi Petrol Bunk And Surronding Areas, Nagarakonda Village, Aladahalli, Mattihalli, N Siranahalli, Hagari Siranahalli, Sasvihalli, Huneasehalli, Kothanur Main, Byrathi Bande, Doddabele Road, Good Darth Road, Harsha Layout, Vidyapit Road, Bgs Hospital Road, Mysore Hyway, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Kaggalipura , Vasudevapura, Kunchigarapalya, Tharalu, Nallakkanadoddy, Tharalu Estate, Gopalpura, Naganakunte, Guttepalya, Nandagokula L/o, Slv Industrial Road, Slv Industry, Tg Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/o, Panchakukha Ganesh Arch, Mangula Enclave, Thippnahalli Circle, Udipalya, Ob Choodahally, Ob Choodahally Bm Kaval, Part Of Canara Bank L/o, Sonnapa L/o, Indian Express L/o, Ganeshnagara, Kempegowda Nagara, Ramachandrapura, Manjunatha Nagara, Soap Factory Layout, Manjunatha Nagara New Extention, Sompura Kiadb Industrial Area, Sonnappanahalli, Vidyanagar Cross, Chikkajala, Bettahalasur, Tharahunise, Thimmasandra, T Agrahara, Narayanapura, Mv Solar, N Agrahara, Gadenahalli, Retreat, Channahalli, Bynahalli, Kudurugere, Tharabanahalli, Soladevanahalli, Tharabanahalli, Hulichikkanahalli, T.b. Cross, Hesaraghatta Bilijaji, Dasenahalli, Guddadahalli, CPDO, Danish Farm, Sasuveghatta, Part Of Soladevanahalli, Bwssb, Tharabanahalli Main Road, B.h.road, Govt Offices, Court, Police Quarters, Sharadanagar, Maranagere, Siddarameshwara Badavane, Basavanapura, Basaveshwara Nagara, Shivara, Madenur, Siddaramadevarapalya, Ayyanabavi.