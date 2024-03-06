Security beefed up in Bengaluru public places after threat e-mails row

The Karnataka government has beefed up security at all crowded places in Bengaluru after many people, including the home minister, received threatening emails which said that blasts would be carried out across Bengaluru. In the mail, an unknown person has also demanded $2.5 million and called the recent Rameshwaram Cafe blast as just a trailer. Security beefed up in Bengaluru public places after threat e-mails surface(PTI File Photo)

Bengaluru police are carrying out the investigation, and extra police force was deployed at many crowded places in the city. Cops have also kept extra vigilance in public areas and questioned suspicious people. The passengers' luggage at the majestic bus stand and railway station is also being scanned using metal detectors. However, the police appealed to people that there is no need to panic.

Earlier, a few reports suggested that Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah received the threat e-mail as well but denied receiving any such mail.

The e-mail, which was reportedly sent to cabinet ministers, read, "We want to show you one more trailer. We are going to explode the next one in the Ambari Utsav bus. After the Ambari Utsav bus blast, we will raise our demands on social media. I will upload screenshots of the mail sent to you on social media. We will tweet information about the next explosion.”

The email demanded a ransom of $2.5 million dollars, or roughly ₹20 crore, to refrain from bombing the city. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the suspect behind the Rameshwaram Cafe blast is yet to be arrested. The National Investigation Agency, which took over the case, announced a ₹10 lakh cash reward for any information on the man who planted the low-intensity IED in the Rameshwaram cafe leading to a blast on March 1. The blast injured at least 10 people who were there in the cafe. The NIA released a sketch of the accused in the 'wanted' poster and said the identity of the informer will be kept secret.