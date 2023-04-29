Shivakumar seeks PM's apology for BJP leader's ‘vishkanya’ remark on Sonia Gandhi

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Friday sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP leader BR Patil Yatnal statement calling former Congress president Sonia Gandhi "vishkanya" (venomous maiden). DK Shivakumar recalled the days when he was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail and Sonia Gandhi came to visit him, saying that she is like mother to him. (ANI)

Shivakumar urged BJP president JP Nadda, "If you have respect for women and motherhood, the expel him (BR Patil). I demand an apology from the Honourable PM of the country & Chief Minister of this State & and not from that rogue (BR Patil Yatnal). I request Nadda ji to expel him if you have respect for women and motherhood."

"Even Abdul Kalam requested Sonia Gandhi to become prime minister, he wrote a letter and invited Sonia Gandhi to form a government but she refused to be the PM and made great and honest Manmohan Singh, the PM for 10 years. She is the greatest lady even though she was not born in India," he added.

Recalling his days when he was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail and Sonia Gandhi came to visit him. Shivakumar said, "She is like mother to me."

When asked about actors like Sudeep and Darshan campaigning for BJP Shivakumar claimed, "They are actors who are campaigning for BJP. They have not joined the party. I don't think that this will give a big boost to BJP."

BR Patil Yatnal's "vishkanya" remarks come after Congress president Mallikaarjun Kharje while addressing a campaign rally in Karnataka, linked Modi to a 'poisonous snake'. However, as a row erupted, he later sought to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at the prime minister but at the ruling BJP.