Siblings die in car-scooter collision in Karnataka

Published on Oct 05, 2022 11:28 AM IST

Two siblings died in a road accident in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district when their scooter collided with a car.

A brother and sister duo succumbed after a grave road accident in Sullia taluk of Karnataka.
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

A youth and his school going sister died after their scooter collided with a car on a highway in Sullia taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the Subrahmanya - Jalsoor state highway on Tuesday afternoon at Elimale in Sullia taluk, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Nishant of Kadapala Bajinadka and his younger sister Moksha.

Nishant was a student of a junior college in Sullia and his sister was studying in Class 5, they said.

The duo were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to the government hospital at Sullia.

While Nishant died on the way to hospital, Moksha succumbed to injuries while being taken to Mangaluru for specialised treatment.

