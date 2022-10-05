Siblings die in car-scooter collision in Karnataka

A youth and his school going sister died after their scooter collided with a car on a highway in Sullia taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Wednesday.

READ | Father of terror suspect dies of heart attack in Mangaluru

The accident occurred on the Subrahmanya - Jalsoor state highway on Tuesday afternoon at Elimale in Sullia taluk, police said.

READ | NIA joins Shivamogga police to probe IS-linked terror module: Karnataka Home Minister

The deceased have been identified as Nishant of Kadapala Bajinadka and his younger sister Moksha.

READ | Child dies after bus rams car, causing vehicle pile-up on Bengaluru-Mysuru e-way

Nishant was a student of a junior college in Sullia and his sister was studying in Class 5, they said.

READ | Bengaluru : Biker runs into open car door, rammed by a truck next. Video

The duo were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to the government hospital at Sullia.

READ | Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches. Watch.

While Nishant died on the way to hospital, Moksha succumbed to injuries while being taken to Mangaluru for specialised treatment.