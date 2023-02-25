Siddaramaiah accuses CT Ravi of visiting temple after eating meat

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit out at BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi for allegedly visiting a temple after eating meat. Siddaramaiah had found himself in the middle of a similar controversy in August last year after several BJP leaders alleged that he had visited a temple after having consumed non-vegetarian food.

The leader of opposition had found himself in the middle of a similar controversy in August last year after several BJP leaders alleged that he had visited a temple after having consumed non-vegetarian food. These accusations were denied by Siddaramaiah.

READ | Didn’t eat meat before temple visit: Siddaramaiah amid row

READ | Siddaramaiah's son comes to his defence about BJP's meat remark, says 'my food, my choice'

In this light, Siddaramaiah took to social media to question the BJP after pictures of CT Ravi's lunch - at Bhatkal MLA Sunil Naik’s residence - were shared on social media. It was reported that Ravi visited a couple nearby temples after lunch, for which he had consumed fish items.

“To eat meat or not to eat, to go to temples or not is a personal choice. It should not be a matter of political debate. Political leaders should discuss the welfare of the people and the development of the state. May God give @CTRavi_BJP, who is engaged in slander, a good mind,” Siddaramaiah tweeted on Thursday.

“While the video of him eating meat and going to the temple is telling the truth to the whole world, @CTRavi_BJP's argument that “what I ate is true, but I did not enter the temple and prayed to the deity while standing on the road” is suiting his inborn nature of always telling lies,” he said in a second tweet.

The Congress leader accused BJP workers of spreading false news about him and calling him ‘anti-Hindu’, while adding that CT Ravi's actions have now forced them to “eat their own vomit”.

Siddaramaiah also said he is surprised by the silence of pontiffs in the state who had allegedly criticized him over the controversy on his visit to a temple after being accused of having a non-vegetarian meal.