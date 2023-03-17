SWR to run special express trains between Hubballi and Varanasi from March 27

In good news for frequent travellers between Karnataka's Hubballi and Varanasi, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to run special trains to cater to an uptick in demand amid summer vacation season. The special express train consists of 21 coaches in total. (PTI Photo/For representation)

The SWR is all set to operate special express trains between the Sri Siddharoodha Swami (SSS) Railway Station in Hubballi and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, an official release said.

“South Western Railway has decided to operate summer special express trains (07347 & 07348) between Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi and Banaras o­n demand for o­ne trip in order to clear the extra rush during the summer vacation,” it stated, adding, “Accordingly, Train No. 07347 will leave SSS Hubballi at 8:30 p.m. on March 27, 2023, and reach Uttar Pradesh's Banaras at 9:10 a.m. on March 29, 2023.”

"In return, on March 29, 2023, Train No. 07348 Banaras - SSS Hubballi Special Express will depart from Banaras at 8:40 p.m. and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 11:45 a.m. on March 31, 2023," it further read.

The train will halt at Gadag, Badami, Bagalkot, Almatti, Basavan Bagewadi Road, Vijayapura, Indi Road, Solapur, Daund, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction and Varanasi stations in both directions.

This special express train consists of 21 coaches in total, with one AC two-tier, one AC three-tier, seven sleeper class coaches, 10 general second-class coaches, and two second class luggage cum brake-vans/disabled friendly compartments.

“Passengers are requested to take advantage of this special train service,” the statement said.