Teen stabbed by robbers in Bengaluru gets 36 stitches
A 16-year-old boy was brutally stabbed by two bike-borne robbers in Bengaluru's Richmond Town area after a failed robbery attempt.
The incident took place on Friday night when the teen was returning home after a trip to an eatery in the nearby Laurel Lane area. He was followed by two men on a bike for a long time, who later stopped him to demand valuables. When the boy denied having anything valuable they forcefully stripped him. As he resisted, a scuffle broke out and out of sheer frustration the robbers stabbed the boy and fled.
"The victim went home and informed his sister about the incident before he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, he was referred to Bowring and Victoria hospitals for further treatment. The boy received 36 stitches and is now recovering at home,” a police officer stated.
A complaint has been filed at the Ashok Nagar police station on Saturday. CCTV footage was checked by the police to identify the accused but they have not been traced yet.
Speaking to The New Indian Express victim's relative, Ahmed Ali, alleged that some groups also go near private colleges and demand money from students. In some cases, the miscreants were identified as minors. They were apprehended but the menace is growing by the day.
Located in central Bengaluru, Richmond Town is one of the poshest localities of Bangalore.
Khargone violence: Two accused claim to have alibi
The police registered 47 FIRs and arrested 144 people. Now, the locals are accusing the police of framing them on false charges. A resident of Sanjay Nagar, Fareed Khan, 38, who has been named as an accused in the case said the police named him and his two brothers, who are in cattle trade, and his father for rioting and arson. “Without verifying the facts, police are filing FIR against people under fake charges,” he alleged. The locals are also raising questions on demolition drives against illegal encroachment.
Bihar ranks third in new HIV infections
Bihar records around 8,000 new cases of people living with HIV (PLHIV) annually and ranks third, after Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, in new HIV/AIDS infections every year, despite a 27% reduction in new infection rate from 2010, said health specialist of UNICEF Bihar, Dr S Siddhartha Shankar Reddy, on the sidelines of an HIV/AIDS awareness event. The trend of reporting higher infection among female sex workers (FSW) has now changed to MSM, said Dr Reddy.
Rajasthan makes licences mandatory for keeping cows at home in urban areas
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has made an annual license and 100 square yard area compulsory for keeping cows or buffalos at homes in urban areas. A penalty of up to ₹10,000 will be slapped if the animals are found straying. ₹1,000 will be charged as an annual license fee. A fine of ₹500 will be slapped on unauthorised sale. ₹500 fine will be slapped if fodder is sold without license.
Body to bridge gap between spl officer, residents sought
Municipal councillors and residents welfare associations in Delhi are demanding the Centre to set up a coordination mechanism between the citizens, their representatives and the Special Officer, who will be appointed to temporarily run the unified MCD even as the President was yet to give his assent to a bill passed by Parliament that seeks to merge the three civic bodies in Delhi.
Haryana: INLD’s Karnal block president joins Congress
Indian National Lok Dal suffered a jolt on Sunday as its Karnal block president Om Prakash Saluja joined the Congress. Welcoming Saluja and his supporters, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja said they will be given due respect. She said that Saluja's joining will give strength to the Congress. “But I hope that our workers will get their due and identity soon,” she added.
