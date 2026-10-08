No confidence motion against BFI president Ajay Singh

Even as Indian boxers bask in the glory of a record haul in the Commonwealth and Asian Games where India topped the medals tally, the sport's national governing body finds itself in fresh administrative turmoil. Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) secretary-general Pramod Kumar on Thursday proposed a No Confidence Motion against president Ajay Singh, asking affiliated state units to join a Special General Meeting on October 24. BFI president Ajay Singh (left) with secretary general Pramod Kumar.

"In response to your numerous requests received, pin pointing (sic) the irregularities as well as the wrong doings (sic) of Mr Ajay Singh and expressing a total breakdown of trust and serious governance collapse under the current leadership of Mr Ajay Singh, I hereby issue this formal notice convening a Special General Meeting of the General Body to place, deliberate, and vote upon a Motion of No Confidence against the President, Mr Ajay Singh in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and Bye-Laws of the Boxing Federation of India," Pramod wrote in his letter to state associations. HT has a copy of the letter.

BFI has 34 state units, 30 of which, Pramod claimed, were on his side. "There's a wide consensus against Ajay Singh and BFI's Executive Director Colonel Arun Malik's style of functioning. From financial decisions to hiring coaches, they take all the decisions without consulting anyone," said Pramod.

The letters lists eight reasons supporting the motion, which includes "unilateral decision making, illegal constitutional amendments, coercion and threats against state units, among others.

"Critical concerns formally raised by the elected treasurer regarding financial mismanagement, diversion of funds, and unauthorised expenditures remain unanswered by Mr Ajay Singh," said Pramod. He also accused Singh and Malik of "creating administrative obstacles and preventing elected office-bearers from discharging their constitutional duties.”

“Mr Ajay Singh has established a record of defying court directives, including orders from the High Court of Delhi regarding election circulars, tenure limits, and illegal constitutional amendments," it further stated.

However, officials in BFI argued that Pramod, in his capacity as secretary general, is not authorised to call a SGM as per BFI's constitution.

"The President shall cause a SGM to be convened within 30 days of receiving such a request (from 2/3rd members of the Executive Committee)," the constitution states.

Officials claim Pramod's move is in retaliation to the inquiry initiated against him by Singh over last-minute cancellation of a boxing tournament he organised in August. The BFI had sought a written response to its 16-point questionnaire (copy with HT) dated September 13.

"Approximately 110 boxers, 30 coaches, and 10 technical officials had already reached the competition venue at Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, in connection with the Championship. The participating teams included representatives from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, among others. Several teams had travelled from far-flung regions of the country, including the North-Eastern and Southern parts of India, incurring significant travel time and expenditure. Some teams were also stranded in Delhi while travelling to the venue," a BFI official said.