'There is no scheme that is free for all, this is people's money': Priyank Kharge on Cong's five poll promises

Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and IT/BT, Priyank Kharge, who is the son of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday said the party will implement all the five poll promises, however every scheme comes with certain “rules and regulations”. He also said there is no scheme that is free for all. Priyank Kharge is minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and IT & BT in Karnataka,

READ | Priyank Kharge is now Karnataka IT & BT minister, M B Patil given additional charge of infra development

“We have the blueprint of the five guarantees and we will ensure that it is done as soon as possible. Every government scheme - central or state - comes with certain rules and regulations. There is no scheme that is free for all, but we will do it,” he said while speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

He also said the government will be using taxpayer's money and stated that every rupee should be spent after setting a criteria before the people. "This is people's money, tax money paid by people, even if one rupee is to be spent, it should be put in front of the people and the criteria should be set and spent. It is true that the financial burden will fall from the implementation of five guarantees, but we will show how the Congress is able to convert the impossible into possible," he added.

READ | Minorities all are feeling like second-grade citizens, says Priyank Kharge

He further added that the promises will be implemented with “terms and conditions”. “Show me a single scheme, whether it is from the central government or state government, that runs without any criteria. We will frame the conditions and terms. The standards should be prepared. We will implement guarantee schemes with certain criteria,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)