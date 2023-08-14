Three held, MDMA worth 9 lakh seized in Karnataka's Mangaluru

In a major operation, the city crime branch police (CCB) on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and seized 170 gm of MDMA from their possession from near Bondel in the city. The three accused had allegedly procured the MDMA from Bengaluru. (HT File)

The arrested have been identified as Imran (36) of Moodushedde, Amjad Khan (42) from Udupi and Abdul Basheer Abbas (39) from Manjanady, city police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain told reporters here.

Acting on a reliable tip-off indicating that Imran, along with his associates, was indulging in the sale of MDMA near Bondel Padushedde, the CCB team led by ACP P A Hegde, carried out the targeted operation.

The three accused had allegedly procured the MDMA from Bengaluru.

Police also confiscated five MDMA pills, a vehicle, six mobile phones and a digital weighing scale from the arrested persons. The total estimated value of the seized assets is ₹14.76 lakh.

The Commissioner said more persons are suspected to be involved in the drug trafficking racket and the crackdown on such activities will continue.

