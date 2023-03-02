Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Bengaluru tomorrow (March 3) to launch BJP’s ‘ Vijaya Sankalpa Ratha Yatra’ in Devanahalli. The traffic police of Bengaluru announced traffic snarls at few areas in the city and requested commuters to avoid the routes. Traffic restrictions ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Bengaluru. Avoid these roads(HT_PRINT)

According to Bengaluru traffic police, the following routes will be affected from 3pm to 9pm.

Devanahalli Highway, Ballary Road, Hebbala Jn, Mekhri Circle, Cauvery Theatre Jn, Ramana Maharshi Road, Rajbhavan Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Nrupathunga Road, Queens Road, Ambedkar Veedi Road, KR Circle, Police corner, Hudson Circle, NR Jn, Town Hall Jn, Gopala Gowda Jn, Police Thimmaih, Trinity Jn, Old Airport Road, ASC Centre, ISRO Jn and SD Road. On Tuesday, Amit Shah was in Karnataka’s Hubballi and said that the Vijaya Sankalpa Ratha Yatra will take the double engine government closer to the people.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will participate in the inaugural event of ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Ratha Yatra’ on Friday along with Amit Shah. He said, "Rath Yatra will start from March 1 to 4 and it will culminate in Davangere after covering all the 224 Assembly constituencies. A lot of people will participate in the rath yatra. The visit of PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Karnataka will get big publicity, and thereafter other leaders will also come,"