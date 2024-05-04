Traffic restrictions in place ahead of RCB vs GT IPL match in Bengaluru today

The clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) is imminent at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, scheduled for Saturday. In anticipation, the Bengaluru traffic police department has released a new advisory on Friday. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.(AFP)

The advisory outlines specific parking restrictions while also proposing alternative parking locations to facilitate seamless traffic flow and prevent congestion. Today's Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match is slated to begin at 3 pm and extend until 11 pm. Situated near Cubbon Park on MG Road, the Chinnaswamy Stadium is at the heart of the city's activity.

“In view of IPL Cricket Match in Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru city, Traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” The advisory read.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Traffic cops said no parking will be allowed in the following places and streets:

Queens Road, MG Road, MG Road to Cubbon road, Rajbhavan Road, Central street Road, Cubbon Road, St. Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedi Road, Trinity In, Lavelle Road, Vittal Malya Road, Kings road and Nrupathunga road.

PARKING PLACES FOR PUBLIC

Alternatively, they also listed the following streets where parking of vehicles will be allowed:

St. Joseph's Indian School Ground, UB City Parking lot, BMTC TTMC Shivaji Nagar 1st Floor and OLD KGID Building, Kings Road (Inside Cubbon Park)

The advisory also requested the public to co-operate with these measures. “Public are requested to co-operate,” it read.