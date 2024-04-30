Part of Naraina flyover in Delhi to be shut from May 1 due to repair work

One carriageway of the Naraina flyover, from Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri, will be shut for vehicular movement from Wednesday onwards due to repair works, the Delhi Traffic Police said. For motorists intending to drive towards Mayapuri from Dhaula Kuan, the traffic police have suggested three alternate routes. (Representative file photo)

The closure of the one carriageway of the flyover will impact the movement of vehicles and may lead to traffic snarls on the route which usually witness heavy volume of traffic, senior police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The traffic police have taken measures to ensure lesser inconvenience to motorists during the period when the repair work of the flyover will be on, the officers said.

“From May 1, carriageway from Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri of Naraina flyover will remain closed for the commuters due to the repairing of the same. During this period, the opposite carriageway from Mayapuri to Dhaula Kuan will remain operational for traffic movement towards Dhaula Kuan,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory they posted on social media.

Also Read: PWD to shut Delhi’s Sarita Vihar flyover for 60 days

For motorists intending to drive towards Mayapuri from Dhaula Kuan, the traffic police have suggested three alternate routes.

For the first, motorists are urged to take Vande Mataram Marg from Dhaula Kuan and turn left on Professor Ramnath Viz. Marg, and further take left turn from Rattanpuri Chowk on Dev Prakash Shastri Marg. Thereafter, the motorists have been advised to take left from Loha Mandi T-Point on Goswami Girdhari Lal Marg and then turn right from Naraina T-Point onto the Righ Road to further reach Mayapuri.

The second route is by taking Cariappa Marg from Dhaula Kuan and driving to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg (Jail Road) till Lajwanti Chowk from where they can take a right turn on Satguru Ram Singh Marg and reach Mayapuri Chowk on the Ring Road.

For the third alternate route, motorists may take Maude Marg from Delhi Cantt Metro station and then take the right turn on the Cariappa Marg to further reach Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg (Jail Road) and driver till Lajwanti Chowk from where they would take the right turn on Sadguru Ram Singh Marg and reach Mayapuri Chowk on the Ring Road.