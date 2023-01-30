Two arrested for allegedly throwing a bottle at singer Kailash Kher in Hampi

Singer Kailash Kher was attacked by miscreants in Karnataka’s Hampi on Sunday while performing on a stage at Hampi Utsav. In a video that is viral on the internet, a bottle was hurled at him from the crowd and the staff was seen removing the water bottle from the stage.

According to news agency ANI, Vijayanagara police detained two people and an investigation is going on. The accused were allegedly unhappy with the singer for not singing Kannada songs during the event and they attacked in anger. “A bottle was thrown at singer Kailash Kher while he was singing in a closing ceremony of Hampi Utsav at Hampi, Vijayanagar yesterday. 2 detained over the incident. The men were angry at Kher for not singing Kannada songs, say police,” read a tweet by ANI.

Earlier in a similar incident,singer Mangli was also faced a backlash from few people in Karnataka’s Hospete in January. When sheattended an event in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura, she started speaking in Telugu on the stage. When the audience demanded her to speak in Kannada, she said, “I will speak in Telugu because Anantapur(Andhra Pradesh) is nearby hence I assume many people here would understand Telugu.”

This has angered many Kannada language activists and demanded her to apologize to the people of Karnataka.