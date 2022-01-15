Two rowdy-sheeters held for extortion bid in Karnataka

Puttur rural police in Dakshina Kannada district have said they have arrested two rowdy-sheeters for allegedly threatening an entrepreneur and trying to extort money from him.

The arrested have been identified as Kalander Sharief alias Shafi from Bantwal and Hasanabba, a resident of Manjanady in Mangaluru taluk, police sources said.

The two had called the entrepreneur up from Puttur demanding ₹13 lakh to release their associate who is lodged in jail. They used different mobile numbers to make the call and threatened the businessman of dire consequences if he did not pay the money, the sources said. The accused had asked the businessman to arrange ₹3.5 lakh within two days and even threatened to kill him and his children if he failed to pay the amount.

On the basis of his complaint, police registered cases under various sections of the IPC against the accused.

The two were arrested in a swift action by the police when they were returning after collecting money from the entrepreneur.

Puttur rural circle inspector Umesh Uppalige, SI Uday Ravi, Ameen Saab M Attar and other police personnel carried out the operation to arrest the duo under the guidance of Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane and Puttur sub-division DSP Gana P Kumar, the sources said.