US woman asks Reddit if she should move to Bengaluru for 1.2 cr job offer. Here's what they said

A heartfelt post by a 32-year-old woman of Indian origin, currently living in Denver, US, has sparked intense debate on Reddit, particularly among members of the Indian diaspora. The woman, who is married and settled in the US with a stable job, a home (albeit on loan), a tight-knit group of friends, and a stress-free lifestyle, shared her dilemma: should she leave it all behind for a ₹1.2 crore per annum job offer in Bengaluru? Reddit users advised the woman not to move to Bengaluru.

Her main reason for considering the move isn’t the money or career advancement, but her aging parents in India. Although she visits them annually, the emotional toll of watching them grow older from afar has been weighing heavily on her, said her post.

“I am getting an option to move to Banglore with a salary of approx ~1.2 cr per year (Is it enough or do I need to negotiate),” she wrote in the post, adding, “Everytime I visit India, I get frustrated with how rude/angry/people are everywhere. Especially on roads, I could never drive there. But I visit once every year.”

“My family is in India, my parents are getting old, every time I visit, I see them getting older. Time feels like slipping away. Not being able to care for them is the worst feeling of all,” she wrote further.

The Reddit post from a US woman asking whether a move to Bengaluru for a ₹1.2 crore job would be wise.

The woman noted that her parents are not keen on relocating to the US - they are deeply rooted in their hometown, surrounded by familiar faces and a lifestyle they’re comfortable with. Seeking guidance, she turned to Reddit for advice.

The responses were swift.

“As someone who makes 1.2 cr in Bangalore and lives a fairly sheltered life in a top end community, with choicest weekend trips in south India, two trips to himalayas mountains, 1 international vacation and 2-3 trips to west coast US in a year, NO. Denver is better imo,” a user wrote. “The pollution, safety concerns as a woman, the constant lecherous stares, crumbling infrastructure, crawling traffic, low trust society where everyone is out to scam you, are not worth it,” the user added.

“Bangalore isnt the greatest city to move. So much population, traffic and competition,” another response stated.